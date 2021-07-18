Tennis: LATA doubles championship set

A coach and their student will compete for a Lima Area Tennis Association (LATA) Lima City Doubles Championship title in the men’s and women’s braces at the University of Northwestern Ohio at 10 a.m. today.

In the men’s division, Jeff Brown, UNOH’s tennis head coach and Martin Stanchev, a UNOH tennis player, will face Jerome Moenter and Evan Neuman, and in the women’s division, Andrea Arango-Brown and Esther Bolon, who coached Arango-Brown in the past, will take on up against Kumni Ojo and Aria Patel.

Eight doubles teams competed in the men’s class and Brown and Stanchev drove convincingly to the championship. In their first match, the pair defeated Hunter and Painter Drury 6-0, 6-0, then defeated Alex Gonzales and Diogo Lamy, 6-2, 6-1.

Stanchev admits that playing with his coach is a blessing and a curse.

“Sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s bad,” Stanchev said. “Sometimes I like it and sometimes I hate it because I know he’s good and how smart he is, but at the same time he’ll be a problem if I make a mistake.”

Stanchev adds that the two have a similar playing style, which is one of the reasons for their success.

“I never saw him play in college, but I can imagine because we are the same height and we have the same strokes. We have great forehands and are very quick on his feet, so I kind of know what he’s going to do.” do on his next shot and he knows what I’m going to do.

“Like I said, we have a similar kind of game and it didn’t take long to combine them. Different partners and different players have different needs, but for us it came together very quickly.”

While Brown and Stanchev have never played competitively as a doubles team in a tournament, Neuman and Moenter have occasionally played together as teammates for the past ten years, but it’s been a while since they’ve been paired up again.

The Neuman-Moenter team settled things in their first game, 6-1, 6-2 over Jeremy Ramirez and Evan Christoff, then fended off the pair of Jeff Arthur and Malik Omarkhanov 6-2, 6-2

“We knew Malik would hold the service whenever he wanted and we will struggle to break it, so we had to take care of our service and focus on Jeff’s service and hold our service and that was key.”

Moenter added that he had Neuman as a partner and said that despite not having played as a team in a while, the two seemed to click.

“We’ve played a lot with and against each other and it’s a lot of fun,” said Moenter. “It’s pretty fun to play together, but we haven’t played much together in recent years with everything that was going on, so it was nice to play with him in a tournament.”

Moenter understands it’s going to be a tough title and, like their semi-final victory, said serving is key.

“We have to hold the service,” Moenter said. “If you can hold the serve, you get chances for breaks. You have to take advantage of the opportunities you get and hope you can break the serve and hold it, and whoever does that will come out the best.”

Ladies

Esther Bolon, a Bath state qualifier in doubles with her sister, Ruby, and Arango-Brown, who took a singles title in Lima City, dominated in their two championship wins.

There were a total of 10 teams in the women’s division and Bolon and Arango-Brown were given a bye in the first round, then recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win in their first game, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals.

Bolon said that when she first started playing tennis, Arango-Brown coached her.

“It was fun to play with her because since I was little I looked up to her because she was my coach and now that I play with her, it’s a lot of fun,” said Bolon.

Bolon added, as they hadn’t played as a doubles team in the past, it took a few games to get to know each other’s play and there is still work to be done.

Bolon and Arango-Brown will struggle against former Shawnee teammates Kumni Ojo and Aria Patel.

Patel and Ojo, who played as a doubles team once while playing at Shawnee, also got a first-round bye and then took a 6-4, 6-1 win in their first game, then produced a 6-1, 6-1 victory in their semi-final.

“It’s great. I love playing with Kumni,” said Patel. “We were high school teammates, so it allowed us to form a band and it helps us understand what we need to do to play together and just being out of school and friends really helps with the overall chemistry in the court.

“I think we can improve our net game a little bit and just get to the net a little faster. Personally my service could have been a lot better today but Kumni did a great job. Her service is just great and she had great foundations.”

Patel knows that beating Arango-Brown and Bolon is going to take a lot of effort.

“Of course we want to win,” Patel said. “We have to play our best tennis tomorrow. I think if we keep a positive attitude and focus on what we are good at and also take into account the weaknesses of our opponents and infiltrate them through them, we will have a good chance. “

Tournament resumes today at UNOH

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468.