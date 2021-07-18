Washington Nationals game halted after police say three injured in shooting outside stadium

WASHINGTON — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals was halted in the sixth inning on Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park that echoed gunfire in the stadium and prompted fans to rush into the dugout.

Three people were injured in the shooting, a shootout between people in two cars, according to Ashan Benedict, the assistant chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the people who was shot was a woman who was attending the game and was hit when she was outside the stadium, he said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Two people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were questioned by investigators, Benedict said, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately apparent. Detectives were still looking for the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

The gunshots caused panic among fans at the stadium, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding under tables and behind chairs as announcers warned people to stay in the park.

“It was just a chaotic scene,” umpire crew chief Mark Carlson told The Associated Press. “We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn’t know where it came from.”

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud bangs were heard from the left side of the stadium. Players from both teams cleared the field.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began to leave through the midfield gate. A short time later, fans along the first base began quickly leaving their seats.

Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the side of third base for cover, while sirens could be heard from outside the park.

Ted Borenstein, 26, was at the game with his girlfriend and his best friend, celebrating her birthday and “had a great time” when he heard two bangs. He said the group thought it was practice for a fireworks display.

Borenstein said he quickly realized it was much more serious when he saw people pouring out in the stands and Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. “shot out of the field.”

At the stadium’s Diamond Club, where he and his friends were, people hid under tables and chairs, assuming there was a gunman in the stadium.

“People lay petrified on the floor, trying to calm the younger children,” he said.

“I was surprised, I was scared,” he said.

Tatis later took to Twitter to express his concern for the fans and his gratitude to the frontline workers.

Hope everyone is safe! Just keep praying, thank you to everyone who helped on the front lines! God bless Fernando Tatis Jr. (@Tatis_jr) July 18, 2021

The Nationals initially announced that an incident had occurred outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard asking fans to stay inside the stadium.

About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted, “A shooting has been reported outside the Third Base Gate in Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the stadium through the CF and RF gates at this time.”

More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the stadium’s third base side and a police helicopter hovered over the stadium.

Arman Ramnath, 27, a recent law graduate from nearby Arlington, Virginia, said he and a friend were sitting on the third base of Nationals Park when they heard something that sounded like fireworks.

“We weren’t sure what it was. Then everyone started ducking,” Ramnath said.

Ramnath said he and his friend ended up hiding behind the seats for five minutes or more. After a while, people started to get up and leave, he said, but stadium announcements told fans to wait. Finally they were allowed to leave.

“It felt very surreal. I didn’t really know how to react,” Ramnath said. “I mean, you hear about it… but you never expect it to be something that could affect you.”

Police had initially said they believed one of the victims was working at the stadium, but that was not the case.

The Padres were leading 8-4 when the game was halted. It will resume on Sunday afternoon, followed by the regular game. Officials said fans should expect a greater police presence during Sunday’s game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.