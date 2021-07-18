Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score and Updates





Score 130/4 batter Dion Myers25(48b 1*4 0*6) bowler Mosaddek Hossain 0.4-0-2-0

15:13 IST: 29.6: Mosaddek Hossain to Dion Myers, Flighted on center, Myers works it to deep square leg for one.

15:13 IST: 29.5: Mosaddek Hossain v Dion Myers, center, passed back to bowler.

15:12 IST: 29.4: Mosaddek Hossain to Wesley Madhevere, Shortish and outside, Madhevere seems to cut but it goes from the outside edge to short third man where it falls short. Took a run.

15:12 IST: 29.3: Mosaddek Hossain v Wesley Madhevere, flatter ball from outside, Madhevere cuts it to the point.

15:12 IST: Mehidy Hasanhas injured himself when he picked up the ball. The physios are gone and he has been returned to the cabin. Mosaddek Hossain will continue the transfer.

15:10 IS: 29.2: Mehidy Hasan v Wesley Madhevere, Flatter on center, Madhevere plays it back to the bowler and Mehidy Hasan appears to have hurt himself.

15:09 IST: 29.1: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, flatter in the middle, Myers works it to deep square leg for one.

Score 127/4 batter Wesley Madhevere8(17b 0*4 0*6) bowler Mohammad Saifuddin 6-0-22-0

15:08 IS: 28.6: Mohammad Saifuddin v Wesley Madhevere, Full on center, WM pushes it back to the bowler.

15:07 IS: 28.5: Mohammad Saifuddin to Dion Myers, full on center, Myers drives it to center and runs.

15:07 IS: 28.4: Mohammad Saifuddin v Wesley Madhevere, ball on good length, Wesley pushes it to center for one.

15:07 IS: 28.3: Mohammad Saifuddin v Wesley Madhevere, full ball to the middle, Madhevere works it to the center of the wicket.

15:06 IS: 28.2: Mohammad Saifuddin v Wesley Madhevere, ball out of good length, struck to cover back foot.

15:06 IS: 28.1: Mohammad Saifuddin v Wesley Madhevere, Full on center, Madhevere defends it back to the bowler.

15:06 IS: Mohammad Saifuddinis on the attack again. His numbers are 5-0-20-0.

Score 125/4 batter Wesley Madhevere7(12b 0*4 0*6) bowler Mehidy Hasan 4-0-18-1

15:04 IS: 27.6: Mehidy Hasan v Wesley Madhevere, On off, out too long for a single.

15:03 IST: 27.5: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, Flying ball in the middle, Myers paddles to fine leg for three more.

15:03 IST: 27.4: Mehidy Hasan v Wesley Madhevere, well felled! Madhevere is thrown on the cushions and sweeps it to the fine leg area. The fielder comes across offensively, ducks and hits a point in front of his side.

15:02 IS: 27.3: Mehidy Hasan v Wesley Madhevere, full in the middle, Madhevere uses his feet and plays it to mid-wicket.

15:02 IS: 27.2: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, flatter in the middle, swung too long to one.

15:02 IS: 27.1: Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, flatter in the middle, Myers works it to a square leg.

Score 117/4 batter Wesley Madhevere3 (9b 0 * 4 0 * 6) bowler Taskin Ahmed 8-0-25-1

15:01 IS: 26.6: Taskin Ahmed v Wesley Madhevere, good length ball on off, Madhevere appears to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Taskin appeals, but the umpire isn’t interested.

15:00 IS: 26.5: Taskin Ahmed v Wesley Madhevere, good length ball out, Madhevere tries to knock him off the back foot but misses.

2:59 PM IST: 26.4: Taskin Ahmed v Dion Myers, good length ball in the middle, Dion works it to a deep square leg for a single.

14:58 IS: 26.3: Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, on off, pushed to point.

14:58 IS: 26.2: Taskin Ahmed to Dion Myers, PASS! Excellent delivery from Taskin Ahmed! Good length ball rounds, Myers appears to defend but is cut in half as the ball goes between the bat and the pads.

14:57 IS: 26.1: Taskin Ahmed to Wesley Madhevere, Full outside off, Madhevere drives it to deep cover for a single.

14:57 IS: Taskin Ahmedis on the attack again. His numbers so far are 7-0-23-1.

Score 115/4 batter Dion Myers17(38b 1*4 0*6) bowler Mehidy Hasan 3-0-10-1

14:56 IS: 25.6: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, faster ball on off, Myers defends him on the field.

14:55 IS: 25.5: Mehidy Hasan v Wesley Madhevere, in the middle, a push to the leg side.

14:55 IS: 25.4: Mehidy Hasan against Wesley Madhevere, thrown up in the middle, Madhevere uses his feet and then pushes him back to the bowler.

14:55 IS: 25.3: Mehidy Hasan to Wesley Madhevere, faster ball to center, Wesley plays it back to the bowler.

14:54 IS: 25.2: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, flatter in the middle, Myers knocks it down too long for one.

14:54 IS: 25.1: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, hovered on center, Myers defends it out.

Score 113/4 batter Dion Myers16(35b 1*4 0*6) bowler Shoriful Islam 6-0-36-1

14:53 IS: 24.6: Shoriful Islam for Dion Myers, A full ball, in the middle, knocked to square leg for a single.

14:52 IS: 24.5: Shoriful Islam for Wesley Madhevere, Wesley is off the track as this is pushed to the center for one.

14:51 IS: 24.4: Shoriful Islam for Wesley Madhevere, Another one on the stumps, it’s kept neatly outside.

14:51 IS: 24.3: Shoriful Islam to Wesley Madhevere, Center, defended.

2:50 PM IST: Wesley Madhevere is the next man.

14:48 IS: Is Brendan Taylor hit-wicket? Looks like Taylor hit the stumps with the bat and the replays show he did.

2:49 PM IST: 24.2: Shoriful Islam for Brendan Taylor, OUT! HE DISCONNECTED THE BAILS! That’s rather careless more than a shame on Taylor! He can’t believe it. He played so well and walks back in one of the weirdest ways. A short and in the middle Taylor lets it go to the keeper. It looks like it’s a punt ball, but suddenly there’s an appeal because the bails have been knocked off the grid. It is brought up and replays show that he knocked it off. He was shadow practicing the pull shot after he left it, but he ended up hitting the stumps during his follow-up. Very lazy of him. Huge wicket for Bangladesh and just as a partnership was building it broke. This has been the norm for these innings so far.

14:46 IS: 24.1: Shoriful Islam for Brendan Taylor, FOUR! Spacious! That’s forced and that’s why it wasn’t exactly off center. It’s a length ball around, Taylor stands tall and lofts him towards the center. The fielder stands and then looks to jump, but it passes.

Score 107/3 batter Brendan Taylor42(55b 4*4 1*6) bowler Mehidy Hasan 2-0-8-1

2:45 PM IST: 23.6: Mehidy Hasan v Brendan Taylor, shorter in height and center, Taylor pushes it to center for another. So five singles from then.

14:44 IS: 23.5: Mehidy Hasan to Dion Myers, Shorter and in the middle, Myers pushes him to the left of mid wicket, he dives to make a half stop but the single is taken.

14:44 IS: 23.4: Mehidy Hasan v Brendan Taylor, currently competing in singles! On the pads, it is pushed to the square leg.

14:44 IS: 23.3: Mehidy Hasan v Dion Myers, This time a little shorter, Myers pushes it too long and takes one.

2:43 PM: 23.2: Mehidy Hasan against Dion Myers, On the pads this is just slid to square leg.

2:43 PM: 23.1: Mehidy Hasan v Brendan Taylor, in the middle this is pushed down too long.

Score 102/3 batter Dion Myers13(31b 1*4 0*6) bowler Shoriful Islam 5-0-30-0

14:41 IS: 22.6: Shoriful Islam for Dion Myers, Another one on a length and round out, Myers plays it for the man on the point.

2:42 PM IST: Mehidy Hasan is back. 1-0-3-1 are his numbers so far.

Score 102/3 batter Dion Myers13(30b 1*4 0*6) bowler Shoriful Islam 4.5-0-30-0

14:41 IS: 22.6: Shoriful Islam for Dion Myers, WIDE! Short but on the leg side. widened.

