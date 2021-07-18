The Euro 2020 football fan with the flair deserves a break | Ed Cumming

AAs soon as images surfaced of the English fan with his rear flare up in Leicester Square, the race was on to track him down. Inevitably it was the Sun wow won. The culprit had no remorse. Charlie Perry, a 25-year-old roofer, told the newspaper he had no regrets. He’d drunk at least twenty cans of Strongbow and whipped up a three-gram load of cocaine powder before sneaking into Wembley to watch the finale.

Perry’s relaxed tone reveals much about the mindset of the modern football fan, in a world where drugs are as commonplace as booze. Cocaine is the secret fuel for football fans, the only viable way for thousands of men to drink for 12 hours and still have enough energy to stage a massive break-in. In addition to the torch incident, Perry appeared in another viral video that day, tapping powder on his hand and putting it in his schnozz, to the adoration of the crowd around him. He wasn’t alone. Friends who were at the game say Wembley was awash with the stuff. Everywhere you looked, English fans dipped keys into little white bags and stuck them on their snouts. air sports an enthusiast caught live on Wembley Way.

That’s how it was last time, during the 2018 World Cup. In addition to the endless videos of Three Lions, edited into scenes from film and TV, there were dozens of clips of English fans taking drugs in imaginative situations: on top of a lamp. -posts, at the end of slips and slides, on public transport, paying the same attention to the consequences as if they were drinking an Evian. It’s not just England fans. The landlord of a pub near my home in north London tells me that on match days he thinks 30% of his customers drink Coke. In seven years of work, I must have wiped out $5,000, he says, adding that the figure is higher among 25 to 40-year-olds. In the post-Covid UK, cocaine has become another way to raise two fingers at the increasingly controlling government.

The prevalence of cocaine among football fans means it will surface naturally during a major tournament, but it’s not unique to the sport. Drug use in Britain is epidemic. On social media, accounts with tens of thousands of followers openly celebrate drug culture, with endless references to sitting on the pack or getting a bag, and a stash of drug-related puns about streaks and punches and beak. The drug days as an expensive treat for people in the media or the city are long gone. Prices have been falling for decades, the result of Albanian gangs consolidating supply lines, like some sort of murderous Amazon drug. When Met Commissioner Cressida Dick announces a crackdown on middle-class drug users, it implies fancy dinner parties in Notting Hill or Canonbury. The reality is that it is the entire middle class, broadly defined as huge segments of the British population.

I doubt anyone knows the true extent of the problem. For obvious reasons, drug statistics are unreliable. The gamblers won’t admit they’ve broken the law, the police won’t reveal the leanness of their enforcement, if they even know it themselves. If the government were faced with the magnitude of the situation, there could be pressure to do something about it. Wherever you stand on the matter, all this brutal cocaine use is more proof of the madness of UK drug law. Billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money are being spent to prevent taxpayers from spending billions of pounds on organized crime. Legalization may not be the answer Perry might not have been so blasé had he partied in Singapore or Saudi Arabia, but the current system is untenable.

There is a touch of hypocrisy about the stubbornness of publications that otherwise claim to be the champions of freedom

The Sun gave Perry the full hypocritical treatment. The Telegraph and the Mail walked disdainful columns. There is no excuse for last Sunday’s worst excesses, the violence and beatings in which Harry Maguire’s father was injured, Italian fans beaten up and thousands of English fans had what should have been a memorable evening ruined by thugs. Yet there is a touch of hypocrisy about the stubbornness of publications that otherwise claim to be the champions of freedom. There is no evidence that Perry hurt anyone on his bender. The sesh is a noble tradition in British history, running from Hal and Falstaff to Freddie Flintoff on his pedal boat. I can’t be alone if I admit that my first reaction upon seeing the flare photo was to laugh. When hippies jump over the fence at Glastonbury in hopes of communal and chemical euphoria, they are considered lovable villains. When England fans do it, they are mocked as hooligans.

There is talk of another roaring 20s as the country blows off steam, not to mention the furlough built up over 18 long months. Not everyone wants to succumb to Connect only with a glass of malbec. Perry admitted the flare incident may have been reckless, but also pointed out that he was too angry to feel anything.

It was the greatest day of my life, he said. There were no rules that day. All I know is that I loved it all. I was off my face and I loved every minute of it.

You can appreciate the sentiment even if you don’t agree with his methods.