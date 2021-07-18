table tennis coach ryu seung min: tokyo olympics 2020 south korean ioc member and table tennis coach ryu seung min tests positive for covid 19

Corona happened despite two doses happened



Ryu, a four-time Olympian and member of the IOC’s Athletes Committee and Olympic Education Committee, was set to attend the July 20-21 IOC session. Ryu, 38, wrote on his Facebook account, the Xinhua news agency reported: It is with great disappointment to inform you that I am currently unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. I tested COVID-19 positive with arriving at Narita airport despite being fully immunized with two doses. I am completely asymptomatic which may have to do with being vaccinated.

Three cases also found in sports village

A total of three players, including two players who live in the Olympic Games village, have tested positive for Kovid-19. The Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee announced this on Sunday. It is the first time that the players living in the sports village have contracted the infection. The identities of the players have not been disclosed by the organizers. The third player stays in the hotel designated for the games. According to the list of positive cases of Kovid-19 released here by the organizing committee, a total of 10 cases were reported during the day, including five athletes, a contractor and a journalist.



Number of corona patients reaches 56

According to the commission’s data, the number of Kovid cases related to sports has now reached 56. Christophe Duby, general director of the Games of the International Olympic Committee, said: when there is a case of Kovid-19, it means action. There is a clear procedure for identifying close contacts. A case is not just a number, but with it comes the action that involves taking the test immediately.



Reach 18 thousand players in 18 days

40,000 tests for COVID-19 were conducted before 18,000 participants arrived in Japan for the Games. In addition, there is a check at the airport. Regular checks and tests are carried out on a daily basis. IOC Sports Operations Director Pierre Ducre said: More than 18,000 participants from abroad have arrived here since July 1. They all had two negative tests before arrival. On arrival, he was tested again.



Meanwhile, the first batch of Indian players left India on Saturday and reached Tokyo this morning. India’s 90-member contingent also includes archers, women’s and men’s hockey teams, table tennis players and swimmers. Shooters and boxers have also reached Tokyo from their training locations in Croatia and Italy.