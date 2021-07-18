Shooting outside Nationals Park: 3 hospitalizations; match suspended until sunday

A two-vehicle shooting outside DC’s Nationals Park on Saturday night injured three people, including a fan, and created a tense atmosphere in the stadium.

A shooting outside Nationals Park on Saturday night injured three people, forcing Nats-Padre’s game to be halted as panic erupted amid gunshots heard by thousands at the stadium.

The shots were exchanged between two vehicles in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street SW around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, DC police said. audible on television coverage of the sixth inning of the game.

Two occupants of one of the vehicles later appeared at a hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds; a bullet also grazed a fan that was crossing the street nearby. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

One of the two cars involved is being processed, said Metropolitan Police Department assistant chief Ashan Benedict. The second, characterized as a dark-colored sedan, sped off and was last seen heading south along South Capitol Street.

The gunshots caused panic among dozens of spectators at the stadium, many of whom ducked to take cover and hide while announcers warned people to stay in the park. Footage posted to social media showed frightened fans, including children running for cover, overturning tables in the bar and crowding Padres’ dugout.

Frightened Nationals fans took cover at the report of what *sounded* like shots into the Nats base. But the staff tells us the incident was outside the stadium, and they’re keeping everyone inside. People hid behind the bar, knocking over tables to hide. pic.twitter.com/bCAP2V3qyu Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJacobs) July 18, 2021

The Nationals initially announced that an incident had occurred outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard asking fans to stay inside the stadium. About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted: A shooting has been reported outside the Third Base Gate in Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the stadium through the CF and RF gates at this time.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell, who worked in the press box on the game, said he had “never seen anything like it”.

Friedell reported that the commotion was initially thought to be due to nearby thunderstorms. But that perception quickly changed as tons of fans headed for the exits.

“Before we know it, we could see hundreds, maybe thousands of fans leaving their seats behind the midfield bullpen and the San Diego Padres bullpen running towards the midfield exit, it’s just completely unclear. It was very chaotic,” Friedell said.

I hope everyone is safe in Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

“We saw people on the second deck, diving under the concrete in the front of their section,” Friedell said, adding that people ran to the tunnels behind home plate that were often seen during TV coverage of the game.

WTOP technology manager Brian Oliger, who was in attendance, described the chaos this way: “What sounded like fireworks exploding behind our seats in Sec. 115, (it was) followed by many panicked, clambering fans, and the players were immediately taken off the field.

WTOP reporter Mitchell Miller sat on the left side of the stadium and was initially unaware of where the shots were coming from.

“It wasn’t clear whether it was inside or outside the stadium, but what was clear was that everyone was concerned and scared,” Miller said. “People were running up and down the aisles. They were concerned about a possible mass shooting, there was a woman within a few seats in front of me who was crying.”

Active shooting situation outside @Nationals Park tonight. Fortunately safe, but definitely a scary moment. Thank you @DCPoliceDept to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/3Fi0thS1C9 Jaime A. Varela (@jvarela42) July 18, 2021

Twenty-seven-year-old Arman Ramnath of nearby Arlington, Virginia, said he and a friend were in Nationals Park’s third base when they heard what looked like fireworks.

We weren’t sure what it was. Then everyone started to duck, Ramnath said.

Ramnath said he and his friend hid behind the seats for five minutes or more. After a while, people started to get up and leave, he said, but stadium announcements told fans to wait. Finally they were allowed to leave.

It felt very surreal. I wasn’t sure how to react, Ramnath said. I mean, you hear about it, but you never expect it to be something that can affect you.

The Padres were leading 8-4 when the game was halted. It will resume on Sunday afternoon, followed by the regular game. Officials said fans should expect a greater police presence during Sunday’s game.

The shooting comes at a time when Washington, like many other cities in the US, is dealing with an increasing number of violent crimes and murders. A 6-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting Friday night about three miles from Nationals Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.