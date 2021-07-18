Olympics-Tennis-Ukraine’s Svitolina sets sights on Tokyo podium





An upset victory over Serena Williams at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro proved to be a breakthrough for Elina Svitolina’s tennis career, but the Ukrainian wants to go a step further in Tokyo and enhance her Olympic reputation with a podium finish. Svitolina was 21 years old and ranked 20th in the world when she ousted American great Williams in the third round of the women’s singles in Rio, but she failed to build on her historic win by falling in the quarterfinals against the Czech Petra Kvitova. During the post-Olympic season, she won five titles on the WTA Tour to climb to a career-high ranking of third place, and in 2018 she won the season-closing WTA Finals – considered only among the four Grand Slams in status. “The goal for me is to get that Olympic medal,” the newlywed Svitolina told ITFWorld magazine. “I will do my best to prepare well and be ready. “For my country, the Olympics are something big. They really support you incredibly when the athletes participate in the Olympics, so it’s very special for Ukraine and I will definitely do my best to prepare to get that medal.” Rio was an unforgettable experience for Svitolina, and seeing top athletes from different sports up close compete for glory inspired her. The world’s current number six got married on Friday to France’s former number six, Gael Monfils, and there may be more happy memories for Svitolina in the next two weeks as she dons the Ukrainian colors and competes at the Ariake Tennis Park. “It’s very special when I play for my country,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if I play the Billie Jean King Cup or the Olympics, it’s something extra and you find this advantage to find more and play better. “But the Olympics are always an important event and I am extremely proud to represent Ukraine. When the Olympic year comes, I look forward to it and try to prepare as best I can. I want to be remembered as a fighter for my country . I want to win everything I play and I always try to do my best and be my best for Ukraine.” (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/sports-games/1656177-olympics-tennis-ukraines-svitolina-sets-sight-on-tokyo-podium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos