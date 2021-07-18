Canadiens Won’t Protect Carey Price in Expansion Concept: Report





TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the goalkeeper has agreed to waive his motion ban so that Habs can protect Jake Allen. Photo by Allen McInnis / Montreal Gazette Article content TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Saturday night that the Canadiens may not protect goalkeeper Carey Price from the Seattle Kraken ahead of the NHL expansion draw. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The teams had until 5 pm Saturday to submit their protected lists to the NHL for Wednesdays expansion draft, with the Kraken becoming the league’s 32nd team next season. Teams have a choice of protecting seven attackers, three defenders and one goalkeeper, or eight skaters (attackers or defenders) and one goalkeeper. The Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the NHL as an expansion team for the 2017-18 season, are exempt from the Seattle expansion concept, but will not receive a discount on the Krakens US650 million expansion fee, which will be distributed among the other 30 teams . Price has a move ban in his eight-year $84 million contract, meaning the Canadiens would need to protect him and make reserve goalkeeper Jake Allen available in the expansion draft. However, LeBrun reported learning that Price has waived his move ban, which would make him available in the expansion draft and also allow the Canadiens to protect Allen. When he learned that Carey Price waived his no-move in order to gain fame in the expansion sketch, so that the Habs could protect Jake Allen in the expansion sketch. The thinking is that Seattle would not want to pick up the rest of Prices’ hefty contract. But I think we’ll see. Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021 Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content In that scenario, as LeBrun reported, the Canadiens would hope that the Price contract, which has five years left with an annual salary cap of $10.5 million, would deter the Kraken from selecting him. The NHL will approve and distribute the protected lists to all clubs on Sunday, including Seattle. The 33-year-old Price had a mixed season in the regular season this year, with a record 12-7-5 averaging 2.64 goals against average and a save rate of .901 in 25 games. He found his game in the playoffs, setting a 13-9 record with a 2.28 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.924 as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Notable about the Carey Price situation: He was owed an $11 million signing bonus in September — a big payout if #seakraken claim him. Price also only waived his NMC for expansion purposes. So he cannot be claimed and turned over in a subsequent transaction without his permission. Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 18, 2021 Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Due to Price’s inconsistent play early in the season and injuries he sustained later in the year, Allen played 29 regular season games, setting an 11-12-5 record with a GAA of 2.68 and a save- percentage of 0.907. Allen, 30, has a two-year contract extension starting next season with an annual salary cap of $2.875 million. If the Kraken took Price into the expansion concept, it would give Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin $10.5 million in salary cap space to find another keeper to split the duties with Allen and still have a hefty chunk of spare change to spare. other players in the squad for next season. The prize contract for next season includes an $11 million signing bonus and a $2 million salary. [email protected] twitter.com/StuCowan1 Stu Cowan: Canadiens Can’t Afford to Lose Goalkeeper Jake Allen to Seattle Stu Cowan: Weber adds another wrinkle to Canadiens off-season plans Share this article in your social network Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Sign up to receive daily news from the Montreal Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. receive. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk mail folder. The next issue of Montreal Gazette Headline News will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again

