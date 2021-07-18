Olympics / Table Tennis.- (Analysis) Robles, Xiao and Dvorak attempt a forward pass for Spanish table tennis

01-01-1970 Spanish table tennis players lvaro Robles, Mara Xiao and Galia Dvorak SPORTS RFETM



MADRID, 18 (EUROPE PRESS)

Spain’s Galia Dvorak, Mara Xiao and Ivaro Robles, the last two Olympic debutants, will aim to take a step forward for Spain in table tennis this summer in Tokyo, a sport historically dominated by Chinese players, who aim to extend his reign. extend in the Metropolitan Gymnasium of the Japanese capital.

Since table tennis was added to the Olympic program in Seoul in 1988, the People’s Republic of China has won 28 out of 32 gold medals. Only one European, the Swede Jan-Ove Waldner in Barcelona’92, has managed to declare himself champion amid Asian dominance.

The gold medal is almost a utopia for any non-Chinese player, and the medals will be very expensive in a mixed doubles competition for the first time. With the lowest expectations but without giving up anything, the three Spanish representatives will make their appearance in the individual modality.

The only one who has already received the Olympic baptism is Galia Dvorak, who was declared champion of Spain for the seventh time in Antequera (Malaga) just a month ago and who sealed her ticket to Tokyo by ranking. Heir to the passion of her parents, professional table tennis players in the former Soviet Union, the 33-year-old paddler from Matar will face what will be her fourth experience at the Games.

He made his debut in Beijing 2008, finishing ninth in teams, and repeated in London 2012 and Rio 2016, in the latter appointment for the first time in individual competition, although he fell in the first round. Now the French Grand Quevilly player hopes to get through that opening game.

Together with her, she participates in the women’s competition Mara Xiao, who won her ticket for the appointment in the European Pre-Olympic Games in Portugal. Thus, the 27-year-old UCAM Cartagena player will fulfill a dream that her parents, also professionals in this sport, could not fulfill, who emigrated from China, where table tennis is almost a religion, to Madeira, where Mara grew up. to be able to play.

The woman from Barcelona, ​​​​three times champion of Spain in singles and three times in doubles, wants to show her progression in a tournament in which Lvaro Robles will also participate, with whom she achieved the greatest success of Spanish table tennis in March 2020 the doubles mixed with silver category at the Oman International Open.

The 30-year-old from Huelva left for Germany at the age of 21 to earn a living from his sport and is now a member of the Bundesliga’s TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt. The current number 63 in the world ranking, took part in this summer’s big event at the Guimaraes Pre-Olympic after saving up to five match points against Russian Vladimir Sidorenko, and will be competing in an Olympics for the first time.

His record, which includes three individual Spanish championship titles – the last of which was won in June last year – stands out for the great achievement of Spanish table tennis so far: second place in the world in 2019 in the doubles category with the Romanian Ovidiu Ionescu.

Without pressure but with confidence, the three Spanish paddlers will try to conquer the first laps to give continuity to the upward path of the shovel sport in our country.

FILE.

– PLACE: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

–DATES: From July 24 to August 6.

– SPANISH PARTICIPATION: lvaro Robles, Mara Xiao and Galia Dvorak.