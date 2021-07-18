Sports
It’s a lonely world for black cricketers in South Africa Africa
JOHANNESBURG – Black cricketers have endured and suffered that loneliness. The hearings on social justice and nation building, chaired by Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza, heard painful testimonies from black players wearing the Proteas jersey last week.
There was no one to talk to in the camp. You’re stuck alone in your hotel room. You can’t share your frustrations with anyone, Aaron Phangiso, a left arm spinner, said of his experience at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Phangiso did not play a game in that competition.
At that World Cup it was myself and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, but we couldn’t talk much because he was going through the same thing. It was so frustrating. It was the longest month and a half you could ever live.
Tsotsobe did play in the first three games of the competition in South Africa, but was dropped for the final group stage match and the semi-finals.
Phangiso was also selected the following year for the 50-over World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand where he also infamously failed to start a game, the most controversial being the dead rubber encounter against the United Arab Emirates in Wellington, with South Africa have already qualified for the knockout stage of that competition.
I was happy to go to that World Cup because I thought I would get a chance to contribute, Phangiso testified. Going to that tournament as the only African player was also difficult. Again, much of the public doesn’t understand how hard it is to be the only person of your own race, you’re away from home, many things no one can empathize with, we’re talking about your beliefs, there’s a lot that’s part of it. We are back for a month and three weeks. All alone, no playtime, nothing and you get the same excuses all the time (about why you weren’t chosen).
Phangiso shared how explaining himself to friends, family and the media in the days following that tournament would lead to what he described as a mental state, which I would say is not depression, but it is exhausting.
Ntsebeza, formerly one of the commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, where he often heard depressing testimony about the horrors he endured during apartheid, intervened and described what Phangiso felt like self-doubt. Phangiso agreed.
When reflecting on South Africa’s lack of success at World Cups, the past week provided evidence that those South African teams were never good enough to win those competitions because they were never united enough to do so.
Omar Henry admitted he wanted to leave the tournament after an argument with then-captain Kepler Wessels in 1992.
Henry said he went so far as to inform the then president of SA United Cricket Board Krish Mackerdhuj that he wanted to go home. (Mackerdhuj) said I can’t go home because there were bigger problems in the game, said Henry, who was the only black player on that squad.
No lessons have been learned from that incident, as at the 2007 World Cup Roger Telemachus also wanted to leave the squad and informed coach Mickey Arthur, captain Graeme Smith and team manager Goolam Rajah that he would be billed for his own ticket. Essentially (Rajah) told me I can’t. I know why he said that because if I had to leave Cricket SA would have been in big trouble to see any of their players come back to SA at their own expense, that would have been a disaster.
As Prof Richard Calland explained in the first week of the hearings, sport holds up a mirror to society and in the case of the differences Phangiso outlined, it does too. While many white players have generations of wealth to fall back on, Phangiso explained that for black players and their families, the opportunities they thought cricket would offer them are not as favorable as they had thought.
Do you know where that leads? I will tell you. Not being able to talk to anyone leads to frustration among black players.
It leads black players to behave in such a way that people are not okay, but they don’t know what goes on in that spirit, Phangiso said.
Literally with what he has, with what’s in his account, he drives from Soweto to the Wanderers every day and runs out of gas on his money. And this man should go home and be happy and behave professionally at work.
This man is frustrated, this man goes to a place and finds what he believes is a little peace of mind. Where is that? That place, a lot of people don’t understand, I’ve lived in that place, it can lead you to a place where you do the wrong things.
It’s psychological. People say he indulges in this, but they don’t know what’s going on in your head. They don’t know, says your mother: you play for the Lions, you play for this, can I please a thousand rand, to do a little shopping? And you have used what you have because you have to live.
The hearings continue tomorrow.
