CJ Ham Returns to Denfeld High School for Second Annual Youth Soccer Camp





The camp had two sessions and both were completely sold out as more than 400 children aged five to thirteen attended to receive one-on-one instruction from Ham and members of the Denfeld football team, with a focus on character development, leadership and sportsmanship. DULUTH, Minn. – Before Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham returns to the gridiron for the start of his sixth NFL season, the Vikings fullback returned to his hometown to host his second annual youth soccer camp. After last year’s camp was canceled due to the pandemic, Ham and his youth camp returned to Duluth on Saturday, this time at his old stomping grounds at Denfeld High School. The camp had two sessions and both sold out completely as over 400 children aged 5-13 attended to receive one-on-one football instruction from Ham, with a focus on character development, leadership and sportsmanship. “Work hard, have fun, hopefully learn some of the things I learned as a kid to the basics of the game, but I just have the chance to come out here, be together. To see already how many kids are here to learn, have fun with the game that taught me so much, it’s just super exciting to be here,” said Ham. This year’s camp took place at the Public Schools Stadium where Ham played during his high school career. He also had current and former Denfeld players and coaches assisting with the event. Ham said it always means a lot to get back to the community that continues to support him. “It really means a lot to me to be in high school, but to have people like Erik [Lofald] and my old teammates and my old coaches here to support me and my vision, but most of all to support the community and be here for these kids and teach them too. It’s humbled to know I’ve got a city behind me and I’m going to do everything I can to make you all proud,” Ham said. All proceeds from the camp will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.

