Tennis: Novak Djokovic, Barty, Naomi Osaka, Murray, Tsitsipas Headline Updated Tokyo 2020 Olympics List





The world number one – Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty will head the tennis circuit during the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. After a wave of high profile withdrawals, all eyes will be on the remaining playing field, which includes Djokovic, Barty Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic has confirmed that he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics this month as he aims to continue his dominant season in Asia. 20-time champion Djokovic has won the first three majors of the year at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, keeping alive a historic opportunity to become the first man to ever complete a Golden Grand Slam.Also Read – Virat Kohli Sends Support To Indian Athletes For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Djokovic, 24-year-old, who became the first singles player to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals this month, won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost the final of the French Open to Djokovic, hopes to bring glory to Greece with his Olympic debut, while the world No. 2, Daniil Medvedev, who has won 10 tour-level titles on hard court, the surface on which the Olympics to be played – also makes its debut, according to atptennis.com, which released the revised list on Saturday. Also read – Graduation time now: Santiago Nieva talks about Indian boxers and his own Olympic debut The other men’s tennis stars seen in Tokyo include two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray of Great Britain, Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. Australia’s No. 1 player Alex de Minaur has withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19. Also Read – South Korean TT legend Ryu Seung-Min tests positive on arrival in Tokyo Andy Murray, gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, will make his fourth appearance at the Olympics in singles and doubles. Can’t disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I have booked my flight to Tokyo and I am proud to participate #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021 Among those who skip the Olympics include Swiss ace Roger Federer, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil and Dan Evans. The biggest beneficiary of the recordings was Sumit Nagal from India. The 23-year-old will now enter the singles field of 64 in Tokyo. Nagal will join Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in the Indian team for the Olympics. “No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful for all your support and wishes,” Nagal tweeted after receiving confirmation of his Olympics ticket. The women’s Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka and French Open singles and doubles champion Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic are the big names. Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu are among the female players who skip the Olympics. The tennis event will be held at the Ariake Tennis Park from July 24 to August 1.

