The current men’s hockey team is best suited to leave India’s shores for the Olympics: MM Somaya | News Tokyo Olympics

MM Somaya or Maneyapanda Muthanna Somaya, the 62-year-old Arjuna Award-winning hockey player was the former captain of the Indian team during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He also represented the country at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and was part of the gold medal winning Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics under Captain V Baskaran.Somaya, a former employee of Bharat Petroleum, is from Coorg in Karnataka and is based in Mumbai.The former captain, one of the most decorated right wingers the country has ever produced, spoke to IANS about the current Indian team’s prospects at the Tokyo Olympics and a wide range of topics related to hockey in particular and sports in general.Indian hockeyThe Tokyo Olympic team is one of the strongest to leave our shores. This allows them to play intensive hockey throughout the match. In addition, they are more tactically aware than previous teams. The ‘rolling substitution’ rule, in particular, is being put to good use by the team and should allow them to maintain a blazing pace throughout the tournament.Also mentally the team seems more composed and has overcome the fear of playing higher ranked teams.The team has beaten the best in the FIH Pro League and other competitions over the past 2-3 years. They will therefore enter the Olympic Games with a lot of positive energy. They more than justify their 5th position in the FIH ranking.

India’s men’s and women’s hockey team at IGI Airport, Delhi, departs for Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics from July 23, 2021. (@TheHockeyIndia Twitter handle)

You were part of the Indian team that won gold at the Moscow Olympics. Please tell the experience.

I made my international debut directly at the Olympic Games in Moscow. It was my first trip from India and it was the first time I saw polygrass, the artificial surface used in the 1980 Olympics. India didn’t have an artificial surface then. I also saw a European on a hockey pitch for the first time and was impressed by their fitness and size!

‘Adapt’ became the buzzword for me.

I was lucky enough to have a great coach in Balkrishen Singh and a captain in Baskaran who guided me and made sure the Games in Moscow were memorable on and off the pitch. The American-led boycott of the Games left hockey with an empty field. So winning gold with a young team was extremely satisfying, but didn’t fill us with euphoria.

You competed in Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984 and captained India at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. Tell us about some memories.

The three Olympics were memorable for several reasons. In Moscow, winning the gold medal and seeing the team on the podium for the award ceremony, this was a childhood dream and so special.

In Los Angeles, we probably had the best team India has ever had after the introduction of astro-turf. We played fantastic hockey, but lost in the semi-finals due to an inferior goal difference. Being on that team with skipper Zafar Iqbal, Mohd Shahid, Mervyn Fernandis, Joaquim Carvalho and Marcellus Gomes was indeed an honor.

In Seoul, I had the opportunity to lead the team, another highlight of my career. It has been immensely satisfying to work with the team to make game plans and watch them play in matches. Here too we were picked to a semi-final place, but finished in the top six.

Hard to believe that this sixth position has so far not been matched by Indian teams in the seven subsequent Olympics.

Has Covid Affected the Performance of the Indian Hockey Team?

There were a few players who tested positive last year but have fully recovered. The squad’s preparation suffered some setbacks when the last few Pro League games had to be canceled due to Covid. However, the coaches ensured that intensive matches were played in the training camp between the team and other likely players at the training camp in Bangalore.

In fact, Covid could be a major factor during the Games. Any deviation in protocol or laxity can lead to players and entire teams losing it. I am sure that the Indian team, like others, has trained adequately for this extraordinary situation.

India and Pakistan were two countries that depended on dribbling. Did the change in style of the game affect the performance of the Indian team?

Dribbling and other intricate stick skills were effective during the period when hockey was played on the grass. Both India and Pakistan have adapted their playing style to the tough demands of modern hockey synthetic turf. India seems to have made progress over the past 10-12 years.

Scientific training has improved the physical condition of players. So they have been able to adapt better to the furious pace of today’s game. Teamwork finally takes precedence over individualistic play. The more robust stick skills like the slapshot, tomahawk reverse and the drag flick are now strong weapons in the Indian arsenal.

The shift from artistic hockey to effective hockey has worked well for India.

What do you think are the main differences you find in hockey during your playing days and now?

Hockey has had a major makeover due to many rule changes. The abolition of ‘offside’ has completely transformed the game. Artistic build-up with short passes has given way to the frequent long swell in the striking circle in search of poaching. The change to the ‘turn rule’ has made it difficult for defenders, as an attacker can now shield the ball with their body and then dash away in any direction. And the latest ‘rolling substitution’ rule has made the game play at an explosive pace.

So the tactic has changed to comply with these rules. Field hockey has certainly undergone a major transformation over the past three decades.

What are the main assets of this Indian team?

This Indian team is not afraid of anyone. Wins against Australia, Belgium, Argentina, Germany and the Netherlands in the past 1-2 years have given a lot of confidence. Internationally acclaimed coaches such as Rolent Oltmans, Terry Walsh and current incumbent Graham Reid have ushered in a more flexible game system.

In defence, the team maintains excellent form during a match. There is a better structure in building attacks from deep within one’s territory. The transition from defense to attack and vice versa is done in an instant. Drag flicks from penalty corners are more consistent.

But to me the shift of the game centered around one or two players to now shared by all outfield players is the most encouraging. I’ve always believed that individual play wins matches, while team play wins tournaments.

Has Cricket Overshadowed the Achievements of Hockey? How do you rate the basic tournaments in the country?

All sports have their own strengths and attractiveness. I don’t think the commercial and marketing success of sports is the only indicator of whether a sport is doing well. Hockey is a truly global sport with over 100 countries playing competitively. Its frenetic pace and specialized skills have made it more challenging and pushed the limits of endurance.

There has never been a trace of match fixing or drug abuse in hockey. Hockey has done well to maintain its status as an Olympic discipline. However, efforts must be made to improve visual appeal to keep the turnstiles ticking and to the benefit of the television viewer.

The junior tournaments in India have been a hit with the introduction of the inter-academy tournament. Hopefully this is the platform for juniors to showcase their talent. Private academies and government-run sports inns convey fine talent. Punjab, Odisha and Haryana have emerged as major hockey hubs. UP, MP and Karnataka show signs of revival in talent identification and grooming. A National Hockey Academy has also been established in Delhi.

A more advanced and scientific training in these academies and sports inns will broaden the talent pool. Khelo India has U-17 and U-21 tournaments for the top state teams. These and other junior tournaments require special attention from selection committees to identify potential champions.

You would have worked with different athletes during your Olympic tournaments. Can you share some of those conversations?

I have seen many sports superstars up close in the Olympic Villages. Sprinter Carl Lewis, tennis stars Stefan Edberg, Steffi Graf and Gabriella Sabatini and gymnast Nadia Comaneci were some of those we would see often. I preferred not to meet any of these stars, as everyone in the village was focused on their respective events and wanted their own space during the intervening period.

Being in the same village as these superstars and seeing them act confident and dignified was inspiring in itself. Meeting Vijay Amritraj at the 1988 Olympics was fun. We stayed in the same building and went to the stadium with his brother Anand to watch him play with Henri Leconte. He used to come to our hockey games too. He had international popularity and was a great ambassador for the sport.