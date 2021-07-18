Liam Pitchford is confident the Chinese team will be concerned about him in Tokyo





Liam Pitchford is convinced he has scared his all-conquering Chinese rivals as he aims for Britain’s first Olympic table tennis medal in Tokyo. China has dominated the sport since its Olympic debut in Seoul in 1988, claiming all but four of the 32 gold medals awarded to date, and more than half of the 100 podium finishes in total. But Pitchford’s stunning win over world number one Xu Xin at the Qatar Open in 2020 gave him hope to bridge the gap and he has no doubts that it put the Chinese team on the red. Liam Pitchford is confident he can beat the best in the world (David Davies/PA) Pitchford told the PA news agency: I think the Chinese have certainly done their homework on me. They will have different partners who play the same style as me, and they will practice against them every day. It gives me confidence that they care about me. You have to fight for everything and I will not go to court and give them the game just because they are the best players in the world. Chesterfield, 28, who is competing in his third Olympics, was part of the British team that won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Team Championship, the first countries at that level since 1983. Liam Pitchford is joined by teammate Paul Drinkhall (right) in Tokyo (Chris Radburn/PA) He also won gold and silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with doubles partners Paul Drinkhall and Tin Tin Ho, who both make up the three-man Team GB team in Tokyo. But it was his victory over Xu in Doha, and the narrow final defeat to world number two Fan Zhendong that followed later that same day, that really heralded Pitchford’s place among the challengers to China’s traditional domination of the sport. Pitchford’s only regret is that the coming of the lockdown so soon after his breakout in Qatar has robbed him of the kind of momentum he is still struggling to regain. Tin Tin Ho makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo (David Davies/PA) The lockdown probably came at a bad time for me as I was in good form and had played one of the best tournaments of my career, Pitchford said. The first few months were quite difficult. I didn’t pick up a bat, but eventually got a table in my house and played a bit, trying to keep my fitness up. It’s gotten easier, but it’s still not the same as normal. But I still have that confidence and there is more expectation than in the previous Olympics. I know if I perform at my best I can beat the best in the world again.

