Houston Dash climbs NWSL standings with 2-1 win over North Carolina Courage





Houston Dash defeated North Carolina Courage 2-1 on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with goals from Shea Groom and Gabby Seiler. Kristen Hamilton scored for North Carolina. Both teams played an entertaining first half with multiple glances in front of goal, with strikers on both sides making the defenders seem lax in place. North Carolina almost came first on the scoreboard in the opening minutes, but Jessica McDonald’s goal was ruled out for offside in the third minute. Houston stole the momentum minutes later when Groom scored the opening goal. An interception by Veronica Latsko on Courage midfielder Angharad James then split the Courage midfielder duo Diane O’Sullivan and Kaleigh Kurtz to give the Dash the lead in the 9th minute. “They’ve done a great job forcing us out wide, I think we need to avoid the breaks we encounter in the middle of the game where our energy drops. We’re definitely fit enough to avoid that,” Kurtz said in a statement. postgame comments. “I think Diane and I have room to build chemistry that we haven’t played together since the fall series, but we have similar defensive styles and like to lead by example as we play.” Courage went on to equalize with a goal from Hamilton in the 15th minute after a failed clearance by Dash defender Katie Naughton, and the two teams went into halftime tied at 1-1. Houston’s winning goal came from a set piece by Seiler, who scored her first NWSL goal. Houston is now in third place. For North Carolina, the loss is their second straight, although the team is still in first place as four different clubs are all tied on 16 points. “I thought we were really great tonight, except for the first 15 minutes of the second half – it seemed like we had stayed in the locker room,” said Courage coach Paul Riley. “Frankly, the game should have been stopped before half-time. Some may see our performance as a poor performance, but I didn’t think it was that bad. They managed the game very well after taking the lead, but we have tonight only ourselves to blame.” Player ratings Jessica McDonald, North Carolina: Put up a strong 90 minute shift in the final third but got an early goal disallowed and couldn’t finish despite being a target throughout the match. Rating: 6.5 Kristen Hamilton, North Carolina: Another experienced striker for the team who got into good positions for her teammates in dangerous spaces and scored the only goal. Rating: 7 Shea Groom, Houston Dash: Scored the opening goal and continued to take over a lot of space on the pitch throughout the game. Picked up a yellow card in the 29th minute, but kept chasing the game in midfield. Rating: 7 Veronica Latsko, Houston Dash: The forward was impressive in the absence of Houston’s typical attacking players. She scored the opening goal for the Dash last week and grabbed the assist on the groom’s goal against the Courage. Rating: 6.5 Look ahead Houston will host Portland Thorns FC at BBVA Stadium on July 24. North Carolina is absent on July 23 to take on Kansas City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nwsl/news/houston-dash-climb-the-nwsl-standings-with-2-1-win-over-north-carolina-courage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos