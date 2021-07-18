Switzerland, Mongolia and Tajikistan are new ICC members, Russia suspended





Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland became the last member states to be associated with the International Cricket Council. Zambia’s membership has been canceled due to continued non-compliance with the ICC membership criteria, while Russia’s has been suspended for the same reason. The ICC made these announcements via a press release on Sunday. India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Match Today The ICC now has a total of 106 members, including 94 associated countries. There will be pressure on the Shikhar Dhawan-led ‘Pick of the IPL’ with World Cup spots up for grabs Cricket in Mongolia Founded in 2007, the Mongolian Cricket Association (MCA) became the official national administrator of the sport in 2018, according to the ICC. Interestingly, women account for 39% of all participants who play school cricket. Mongolia will host the International Youth Green Games in September 2021, where cricket has been chosen as one of the participating sports. “Participation in the ICC is fundamental to establishing a coherent structure for cricket in Mongolia. I am happy to see that this noble game is helping the young people here, adding valuable experiences and giving them skills and ethics that they can apply in other areas of their lives. The focus of the MCAs remains the Schools Outreach Program, both in Ulaanbaatar and in the provinces, on competition between schools and competition between provinces in the National Youth Games. We see this as the best way to seed cricket so that the sport becomes part of Mongolian life,” said Battulga Gombo, president of the Mongolia Cricket Association. Cricket in Switzerland “Cricket was first played in Switzerland in 1817 and Cricket Switzerland (CS) was inaugurated as an association in 2014,” according to the ICC. “We are extremely proud and delighted to have been accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC. This is a reward for all the people involved in cricket in Switzerland, who helped develop the game from a mainly expatriate sport into the established Swiss national sport that it is today just ten years ago. This latest step will help us further develop cricket in Switzerland and become a driving force in European cricket at all levels,” said Alexander Mackay, President of Cricket Switzerland. Cricket in Tajikistan According to the ICC, Tajikistan Cricket Federation was officially established in 2011. They have 22 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams divided among four member member associations. “The Tajikistan Cricket Federation is delighted to be accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC as it has met all membership requirements and we are confident that we can successfully breed cricket in Tajikistan. This is a great incentive for us to focus on further accelerating development work at our existing facilities, increasing our coaching and umpiring capabilities. The other areas on our priority list are high-quality programs for both juniors and seniors, both men and women,” said Tajik Cricket Federation President Najibullohi Ruzi. ICC General Manager for Development, William Glenwright, welcomed the newcomers: “We are delighted to welcome three new members to the ICC family, which reflects the growth and potential of the global game. All three applications showed an impressive commitment to growing the game, especially among women and young people, and we look forward to helping them reach their potential. As cricket activity begins to emerge from the pandemic, we are in an exciting stage of cricket growth with ambitious plans and projects to realize in partnership with our members to not only overcome the impact of COVID-19, but also deliver transformative growth for the worldwide sports.” Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

