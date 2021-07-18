Top 3 Remaining Needs in the 2022 Recruitment Class

FSU football holds the No. 8 recruiting class nationally after a few programs found fake momentum.

However, the Noles have 1-2 goals in the coming weeks that could announce their commitments to the good ones.

Until then, the Noles have 15 pledges, with 10 spots left to reach the 25 signer limit.

I wrote about how this year’s recruiting class is different from 2019 for those concerned about a lot of clearances.

FSU can’t lay eggs during the season and will have to show progress, and when that happens, the class will be okay, despite rival fans praying that they won’t.

The good news is that Mike Norvell and the coaching staff have tackled several positions on the roster with quality players in the class.

The quarterback, defensive back, defense end and tight end positions have been largely addressed. The coaching staff will likely take another defensive back and a defensive end.

Rodney Hill is the only runner in the class and the coaching staff will try another one to finish that position.

They are good in the tight finishing position and can settle for what they have in defensive tackle. Antavious Woody is an offensive line who could play a defensive tackle alongside Bishop Thomas.

That would be a solid duo considering it’s a weak year for that position in Florida.

What vacancies are still available for the coaches? Here are the top three remaining needs in the 2022 recruiting class.