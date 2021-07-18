Photos of Prince William, Kate, Harry and Princess Diana playing tennis





The British Royal Family love their sporting achievements and tennis clearly has a special place in their hearts. Their fondness for the sport has made the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament an unofficial royal event (and Kate Middleton’s faces at the Grand Slam have become the stuff of tennis legend), but their affection extends from the stands and onto the pitch too. . Many royals have enjoyed serving some game themselves. Here’s the best shot of the royal family playing like pros. Advertisement – Read more below 1923 Long before he became King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father enjoyed a good tennis match. Here the then Duke of York and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) attended a tennis party after announcing their engagement. 1926 A few years later, the future George VI would become the only royal ever to compete at Wimbledon, playing doubles with Louis Greig (they were knocked out in the first round.) 1986 Prince Edward continues the family tradition and rocks a tennis court in London. 1988 Princess Diana looked poised to give her best serve against German tennis star Steffi Graf at London’s Vanderbilt Raquet Club. 1988 Once the style maven, Princess Diana made a case for tennis skirts everywhere with this outfit. 1993 The sport must have stayed with Prince Edward as he played here again in 1993 at the Holyport Real Tennis Court. Kate Middleton (back row, third from left) may not have been a royal when this photo was taken for her school tennis team, but she seems to have already developed a love for the game. 2007 Queen Elizabeth may not have inherited her father’s tennis form (Her Majesty is known to be more of a horse riding and racing fan), but she was clearly delighted to receive a racket from the British Davis Cup. 2012 He may have been at a cricket skills clinic, but Prince Charles still threw a tennis ball around the Melbourne Cricket Ground while visiting Australia. 2014 While visiting the Coventry War Memorial Park, Prince William hit a few balls as fans watched. 2016 At a Youth Sports Festival during his official visit to Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, Prince Harry waved at some tennis balls. 2016 Prince Harry is working on his form at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. 2017 In 2016, Kate took over from the Queen as royal patroness of the Lawn Tennis Association. Here she embraces her new role by playing with children at the National Tennis Center. 2018 Kate showed her service during a visit to the Coach Core Essex internship program. 2021 Kate played a match with some school children in Scotland at the Craiglockhart Tennis Center in Edinburgh as part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s youth programme. 2021 Prince William also joined in and completed a few balls with the youth program as well. Lauren Hubbard

