Team GBs women’s hockey team recovers from lows after Rio gold | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

they had planned that last penalty shootout, prepared for it with meticulous attention to detail. They had studied and learned the shots that put pressure on each of the opponents, discussed how long it would take the keeper to walk to the goal, whether or not the rest of the team should scream for support, and what to do. might say if they did, whether each of the penalty takers wanted to dribble the ball before shooting, and how they would feel if they made a mistake while doing so. It wasn’t until later, long after it was all over, that they realized they hadn’t discussed one thing: what would happen if the plan worked.

It did, and they won gold, late on August 19, 2016 in front of a TV audience of about 10 million people on BBC One, while the 10 a.m. news was postponed to allow the nation to hear one of the main stories about the Games. watch those played live. The one thing many of us weren’t prepared for was the way it happened, says goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, and what came out afterwards. You know, we believed we could win, but nobody really talked about what would happen if we did it in front of 10 million people.

For some players, the answer was obvious. Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh, Georgie Twigg, Crista Cullen and Hannah Macleod all retired from international service shortly after. Others, such as Hollie Pearne-Webb, the scorer from the deciding penalty five years ago and captain of the team in Tokyo, thought it was a clear decision to stay on. I remember standing on the field in Rio and just knew I wanted to do it all over again, Pearne-Webb says: It was my first Olympics and it had been a tough cycle, as they all are, but winning that gold made it all worth it. And I just knew I wanted to be a part of that journey again. For me it was just a motivator. I knew how good it felt and I wanted to do that again.

But of course that wasn’t the case for everyone. I think everyone in the squad that won gold that day experienced it in different ways.

Like Hink. A roller coaster is definitely the best way to describe his last five years, says the goalkeeper. We weren’t prepared for what was to come when we landed, I certainly wasn’t, so we had that ultimate high, and it went on, we really lived off it for the rest of that year. And then of course it dies. But I think as an athlete once you’ve tasted it, it’s almost like it’s so intoxicating that you feel like you had to go looking for it again and then you’re chasing something that’s almost impossible to get hold of.

In total, seven of the 2016 team have made it to the Tokyo Games. There should have been more, but the team has been very unlucky with injuries. Alex Danson, who took over as captain of Richardson-Walsh, was forced into early retirement due to a brain injury caused by a concussion, as was Nicola White, while Sophie Bray decided to retire from international hockey for personal reasons. Pearne-Webb says every Olympic cycle is hard, but this one was harder than most. As often seems to be the case with Great Britain’s national teams, they were almost thrown out by their own success.

Alex Danson (center) dives to score in the 2016 final that she took over as captain after Rio, but has since passed out with a concussion. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images

In 2018 England hosted the Womens Hockey World Cup. It was a golden opportunity to capitalize on Rio’s success and the organizers sold more than 80,000 tickets. That meant the team was playing in front of the biggest crowd they had ever seen. It got to them. They played poorly and were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands, who defeated Team GB in that Rio 2016 final. Their coach Danny Kerry, who had worked with England and Team GB for over ten years, resigned shortly after. He now coaches the GB men’s team.

Pearne-Webb says: After a team achieves ultimate success like the squad did in Rio, one of the biggest challenges is to keep going and try that again, because you have to be better. And we had a significant loss of really experienced players and leaders in our squad after Rio, and then again after the World Cup with Alex’s injury. So much has been renovated and then changed halfway through. And then of course the pandemic that postpones everything by a year.

In a way, she says, the delay has helped as it has given the squad more time to move on from the past with Mark Hager, their new coach.

We were kind of back where we were when I started my career, with those fifth and sixth places Maddie Hinch

Hinch took a three-month sabbatical in 2018 due to her mental health. She found that success had turned her into an obsessive perfectionist. Every time I stepped onto the field I felt like I had to be like this superhuman and that alone would work perfectly. And I’ve never been perfect. I let in crap goals leading up to Rio, I let in a few during the tournament. But that’s all forgotten by this medal. So yes, these are the demons I fought against, those highs and lows. And it was tough.

At the same time, the performance of the teams decreased, and we were kind of back to where we were when I started my career, with those fifth and sixth places. Rio was a huge leap forward, followed by several steps back.

For me personally, being back at my part-time job also helped, which helps me stay very grounded, Pearne-Webb says. I’m also pretty good at boxing things up. And it wasn’t long after I got home that Rio was put in a box and the medal put away. And it was all about looking out for Tokyo.

Shes encouraged the entire team to try a similar approach. This is a very different team and a very different team, she says. So we wanted to go there and create our own history. Their expectations are lower, and they like that, it’s a way to deal with the extra pressure they feel from being defending champions.

Rio seems very far away now, Hinch says, and what I’m excited about is writing a different story. I think the biggest mistake we can make is to go to Tokyo and repeat everything that happened in Rio. We have to make our own mark on the hockey scene. And I sincerely believe that if we can perform consistently, we will come home well with a medal, or we will definitely be on the hunt for a medal.

I just want us to come back and be proud of everything we’ve done there, I want to feel like we weren’t afraid of anything and we left no stone unturned. Really, I think that might be our biggest concern: if we come home and think we’ve just kind of bottled it up. So let’s just go and put everything there, and what will be will be.