Top Kids Activities in Houston This Week

Discover the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, July 19 through Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Make the most of it for the kids this week with table tennis events, a summer splash in Texas City, a close-up view of the bat colony in H-towns, a stunning display of LEGO bricks and more.
Scroll below to find great things for kids and families taking place in Houston from Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Top 12 things to do for kids and families in Houston this week
- Table tennis Meet at Levy Park | Monday 19 July | FREE Head to Levy Park for a casual table tennis meeting, perfect for beginners, novice players and those who may want to have fun and learn more about the game. Paddles and balls are provided. Free to attend. 10 hours.
- Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City| Wednesday 21 July to Sunday 25 July Cool off at a summer party destination that boasts the largest lagoon in the state, plus white sand beaches, bars, boats, live music, an electric ferry, a catapult swing, a huge floating obstacle course and more. Day passes are $20; $15 for children ages 3 to 12; free for children 2 years and under. Ticket prices vary based on the day of the week and demand. Daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bat Walk & Watch at Lost Lake Visitor Center | Thursday 22 July Walk with bat specialist Suzanne Jurek to Waugh Drive Bridge in Buffalo Bayou Park to see the bat colony up close. $5 for 12 years and older; free for children under 12 years old. 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- ComedySportz Family Friendly Improv Show at Preston Theater | Friday July 23 & Saturday July 24 Laugh out loud with the family when ComedySportz Houston presents their fast-paced improv comedy show suitable for the whole family, now performing at Preston Theater in EaDo. Two teams compete for laughs and points as they create scenes, games and songs on the spot with the participation of the audience. $20; $18 for students, military, and over-65s, butLimited $10 discount tickets are available for all shows. 8 p.m.
- The Kids All Write: A Writing and Poetry Workshop for Kids in Smither Park | Saturday 24 July | FREE This colorful and inspiring park next to the Orange Show helps children aged 7 to 12 have fun by writing and sharing their stories and poems. Led by Robin Reagler, this program includes all the necessary materials. 10am to 11:30am.
- Brick Rodeo LEGO Fan Convention at Houston Marriott Sugar Land | Saturday July 24 & Sunday July 25 Celebrate the colorful bricks during the public exhibit window at this 4-day convention in Sugar Land Town Square. Enjoy the stunning creations on display and enjoy other presentations, speakers and more. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; family packages start at $40; free for children 3 years and under. Both days from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- I’m screaming for ice cream at the Childrens Museum Houston | Saturday 24 July Take the family to check out some food science and celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Childrens Museum Houston. Included in general admission; $12 for ages 1 and up. 11am to 2pm.
- Summer party on the Main in La Porte | Saturday 24 July | FREE The town of La Porte is hosting Summer Party on Main 2021, a celebration of music, dance, food trucks, family fun and more on West Main Street. There will also be a free Kids Cove complete with a mechanical shark, face painting, balloons, inflatable slide, crafts and more. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Main Street Theater presentsJunie Bs Essential School Survival Guide Toat MECA at TBH | Saturday July 24 & Sunday July 25 The unstoppable Junie B. Jones is back, offering her wisecracking wisdom on how to get by in class. This family-friendly musical is recommended for preschoolers and older. Tickets start at $22. Saturday 7pm; Sunday 3:30 pm.
- Disney’s Raya and the last dragon Film screening at Discovery Green | Saturday 24 July | FREE Head to the green space in Downtown for an outdoor display of Disneys Raya and the last dragon. In the film, it’s up to a lone warrior named Raya to save their home when the Druun monsters return 500 years after destroying the land. 8 p.m.
- Houston’s Got Bollywood at Miller Outdoor Theater | Saturday 24 July | FREE Miller Outdoor Theater and Moksh Community Arts in attendanceHouston’s Got Bollywoodunder the stars at Hermann Park, showcasing the imaginative elements of a magical life in Bollywood through music, languages, arts and India’s cultural festivals. A live stream of the performance can be viewed on Miller Outdoors’ YouTube channel. Covered seating requires a free ticket that can be reserved online. Seating on the hill is free and does not require a ticket. 8:30 in the evening.
