When the world already recognizes you as the greatest athlete in your sport, the Olympics serve more as a coronation than a competition.

Those athletes Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles and Allyson Felix, to name a few, are already in the record books, the Olympic approval pipeline, and the collective minds of Americans who regularly watch and enjoy the Summer Olympics.

So, who’s got next? Who will be swimming, running or jumping off your screens and into your ads, social media timelines, talk shows, reality competition TV shows and more once the Olympics are over?

Here’s a look at some potential breakthrough stars for Team USA, in alphabetical order, as the Tokyo Olympics take place from July 23 to August 8.

Michael Andrew

Sports: Swimming

Events: Men’s 100m Breaststroke, 200 Individual Medley IM and 50 Freestyle

Olympic experience: None

Michael Andrew, 22, brings a unique accolade to his first Olympics. He is the first American swimmer to compete in the Games in both breaststroke and an event other than medley. Andrew turned pro at age 14, the youngest American to do so. He said his earliest memory of swimming was watching Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympics. André was 9 years old at the time.

some Villasenor

Sports: Swimming

Events: men’s 50 and 100 meter freestyle, 100 butterfly, various relays

Olympic Experience: Won gold in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and swam in the 4×100 medley relay heats to win a second gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He already has two gold medals, so how exactly is Caeleb Dressel on this list of potential breakout stars of the 2020 Olympics? Well, because for the better part of 16 years, USA Swimming’s list of male stars started with Michael Phelps and after that most people stopped reading. (Sorry, Ryan Lochte and Nathan Adrian.) Dressel, 24, qualified for the Tokyo Games in three individual events and was able to swim relays in as many as seven events. He has the potential to rival Phelps and Mark Spitz as the third male swimmer to win three individual gold medals at one Olympics. When that happens, and mixed with some relay gold, Dressel will be all over your TV screens and device streams.

Nyjah Huston

Sports: Skateboarding

Events: Herenstraat

Olympic experience: None

How does someone with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram qualify for ‘breakout star’ status? When that person, Nyjah Huston, is a skateboarder, he has a very niche audience and his sports figures get a lot of attention when it makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Huston, 26, is a 12-time gold medalist at the X Games and has won four world skateboarding championships.

Sunisa Lee

Sports: Gymnastics

Events: Specialties include uneven bars and balance beam

Olympic experience: None

Can anyone really challenge Simone Biles, the American gymnast with no fewer than four moves named after her, in Tokyo? Maybe Sunisa Lee can. Lee, a new freshman at Auburn, beat Biles overall on the final day of the U.S. Olympic trials, the first time this has happened since 2013.

Women’s Olympic gymnastics has a way of creating stars, based partly on history (Nadia Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton, Gabby Douglas, Biles, to name a few) and partly based on the way they soar through the air and their body contortion at such a young age. NBC’s storytellers don’t have to dig too deep to craft a compelling story for Lee, 18. She broke her foot last year, an injury that would have ended her Olympic dreams had they not been delayed, adding here’s some drama for the Games of the year. She lost an aunt and uncle to COVID-19, and her father was injured in a fall and paralyzed from the chest the day before she left for the 2019 National Championships.

Noah Lyles

Sports: Athletics

Events: 200 meters gentlemen, maybe also relay.

Olympic experience: None

Usain Bolt’s Olympic run ended in 2016 after three consecutive golds in the 200m, making way for a new face on the track. Enter Noah Lyles, 24, who loves art, music and Lego construction and is also the reigning world champion in this event. His personal best of 19.50 is the eighth fastest time ever, with only three people running faster (Jamaica’s Bolt and Yohan Blake, and American Michael Johnson). If he somehow breaks Bolt’s 19.19 world record, hello, Wheaties box.

Sydney McLaughlin

Sports: Athletics

Events: Women’s 400m Hurdles

Olympic Experience: Finished fifth in the 2016 semifinals in Rio.

Yes, but how about an encore?

At the Olympics last month, New Jersey-raised Sydney McLaughlin set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles at 51.9 seconds. This made her the first woman to run this race in under 52 seconds. McLaughlin, 21, was also faster than Queens-raised Dalilah Muhammad, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and previous world record holder at 52.16 seconds. This has all the makings of a great on-track rivalry for people to enjoy in the second week of the Games, with a bit of geographic banter for fun. Can Muhammad, 31, take back the spotlight when it shines brightest by beating the woman who took her world record? Yes she can. And if there’s a world record on top of that, take care of the commercials and posters and paid performances. Who needs fans in the stands to enjoy this race on your screens?

Regan Smith

Sports: Swimming

Events: Women’s 100m Backstroke, 200m Butterfly.

Olympic experience: None

The 19-year-old sophomore at Stanford holds the world record in the 200 backstroke and is the former world record holder in the 100 back. (She is also part of Team USA’s world record 4×100 medley.) When Smith was 14, she swam against gold medalist Missy Franklin, her childhood idol, in the 2016 Olympics in the 100 back. Three years later, Smith broke Franklin’s world record in the event.

Should Smith bring gold back to her Minnesota home and become a well-known commodity, don’t expect many headphone recommendations for her. She doesn’t like wearing them to a race, she said. “I think I feed very well on the energy in the crowd,” she said NBCOlympics.com“and that motivates me more than any song.”

