21 photos from an incredible cricket match between Littlehampton and Worthing, scoring 609 points





Worthing won the toss and chose to bat first at The Sportsfield. Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the competition – see his photos below. The visitors started quickly with Jack Perman (64) hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. He was the first to go when Mac Cox (3-52) knocked him over in the 12th with the score at 85. Aden-Jay Wood (92) and Rohan Ryan (105*) put 146 for the 2nd wicket as Worthing looked forward to post a huge total. Wood was bowled just before his century by Rachad Forde (1-50). Late cameos from Worthing’s middle order helped the visitors place 304-4. The hosts started well with James Askew (47) looking to score quickly. He was LBW to Shane Felton (1-55) with the score at 88. Mike Askew hit a quickfire 31 before also falling LBW, leaving Littlehampton 129-2 on 22 overs. Brad James (89) joined Tom Lee (105*) in the fold. Brad immediately tried to increase the run rate by doing some glorious cover runs. They put up 147 for the 3rd wicket before Brad was caught behind it. Louis Paul (21*) came in and the hosts needed 24 from the last three overs. 14 runs came from the penultimate over, leaving just two more runs to win over the last over. Tom missed the two required four-ball runs and Littlehampton gave an incredible chase in front of a lively crowd boosted by Vice Presidents Day. Littlehampton skipper James Askew said: “What a match! 609-7, not a bad advert for div 3 cricket. The pitch was extremely flat and at one point I thought we were going to be chasing way over 300 so we did well on it to limit them to 304. “With the wicket as flat as it was, I was pretty confident over tea that we were going to chase it. We had to get off to a positive start and that’s exactly what Jimmy did. Tom hit exactly the way we wanted him to finish the innings together, and it was great to see him score big runs again. Brad was absolutely class, by far the best I’ve seen him hit, he just makes it look so easy when he’s in shape.” Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the competition – here are his photos.

