China’s national tennis team gears up for Tokyo Olympics





The Chinese women’s tennis team is currently training behind closed doors in Rizhao, eastern China’s Shandong province. All five players heading to the Tokyo Olympics are delighted to represent their country, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the Games. The tennis team began their month-long training behind closed doors from June 18. Wang Qiang, a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, skipped the entire grass court season, including the Wimbledon Championships, to focus on preparing for the postponed Tokyo Games. Dropping a series of tournaments would plummet the players’ world rankings. However, Wang showed strong confidence in herself as she looked forward to the upcoming Olympics. “Representing my country as an athlete in the Olympics is an honour. I feel bad about losing my ranking points, but I think I’m in good shape now, and if I can keep it up I absolutely can come back strong whenever I want,” Wang said. To ensure the individual training of the players, all hitting partners in the bubble are selected from the national youth team, from aggressive baseliners to serve-and-volley and all-court players. The five Olympic participants can choose their hitting partner as they see fit and work out their own training schedules together with the coaches. As the only player on the team to play both singles and doubles in Tokyo, Zheng Saisai and her doubles partner Duan Yinging are used to practicing with two powerful young men. “They are great servers and great volleyers, and we believe this can help motivate us to compete and better prepare for real matches,” said Zheng, second alternate of the 2019 French Open. “We have come up with different tactics for different opponents, actually we are used to training with male hitting partners while competing on tour. They are relatively faster and stronger, which helps us to improve a lot,” added Duan, Zheng’s partner during the Roland- Garros tournament in 2019. Besides Zheng and Duan, the other duo is the gold medalists of the 2018 Asian Games, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan. Xu currently ranks 12th in the WTA world doubles rankings, and she is doing more strength training. The two-time Grand Slam doubles finalist enjoys not only the logistical support of the national team during her relentless training, but also the delicious food. “Normally we have eight dishes every day, always starting with meat. I always get fruit before the meal. It’s balanced and healthy,” says Xu. These all-round care services aim to help the five ladies find their best form to win accolades for China in Tokyo. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, Li Ting and Sun Tiantian made history by winning gold medals in women’s doubles before two-time grand slam champions Zheng Jie and Yan Zi added bronze medals in the same category at the 2008 Beijing Games. Therefore, Chinese fans have long been looking forward to the women’s doubles tennis event that this time would be a breakthrough. Xu’s partner Yang hopes she can translate the pressure into motivation: “All qualified couples are competitive, including us. So I think everyone has a chance to get on the podium. I will try to balance the pressure and motivation, training hard and showing my best form.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-18/China-s-women-s-tennis-national-team-gears-up-for-the-Tokyo-Olympics-120fBpJOgWk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos