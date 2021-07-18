Finale MVP Ladder: Bucks’ Big Three Swings Series

PHOENIX Four drizzly points prevented a thrilling night from falling into historic territory.

Shifting the momentum of this best-of-seven series with a 123-119 road win over the Phoenix Suns in front of a rowdy crowd of 16,562 at Footprint Center, the big three Milwaukee Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points ), Khris Middleton (29) and Jrue Holiday (27) nearly danced into NBA Finals history when the first trio of teammates each scored 30 points in the same game.

That trio will take the top three slots in this edition of the 2021 Race to the NBA Finals MVP Ladder. Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday became the fifth trio in the history of the final to each score at least 25 points on 50% shooting in the same game, the first since James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson did in 1985 against the Boston Celtics.

More importantly, the trio helped the Bucks take a 3-2 lead in this series.

Teams that break 2-2 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals win championships 72% of the time.

Going home to our fans, going home to Milwaukee is a great opportunity for us, said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. It’s at this point, you could feel it tonight, the high-level basketball on both sides of it. It will be the same in Game 6. Expect really, really good basketball. fiserv [Forum] has been great, it was huge for us and were excited about our chance in Game 6.

Milwaukee made seven turnovers in the first quarter and entered the second quarter 16 points behind a 24-footer from Torrey Craig on an assist from Devin Booker. Holiday quickly put together a monstrous second quarter of 14 points that sent the Bucks into the break with a three-point lead. Milwaukee started the second quarter with a 21-5 run as it knocked down 71% of its attempts in the quarter, while Phoenix was capped at 35.7%.

The teams registered 43 points in the second quarter as the most by a club in a quarter of the NBA Finals since Cleveland donated 49 points in an opening frame against Golden State in 2017.

After a Game 4 in which he shot 4-for-20 out of the field (0-for-5 from deep), Holiday would close Game 5 with his fifth double-double of the playoffs, in addition to making timely stops by play lockdown defense against Chris Paul and Booker.

He is a balanced player and a really skilled player who was lucky, Middleton said of Holiday.

Middleton connected with 52.2% from the floor in Game 5, helping Milwaukee improve this postseason to 14-1 when he shot better than 40% in a game.

And now the Top 3 in our Race to the NBA Finals MVP Ladder 2021:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Statistics NBA Finals:32.2 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 1.2 bpg

He got off to a slow start, but he finished the game with Phoenix working on a late run. Antetokounmpo propped up the Bucks with its 12-point fourth quarter marked by this alley-oop dunk, and he scored 20 of his 32 points in the second half. Hes just a big competitor, Budenholzer said. He wants to do everything to win, and he doesn’t worry about the noise. He is incredibly focused on winning and playing for his teammates and delivering. Antetokounmpo came up one rebound short of registering his 16th game of the postseason with over 20 points and over 10 rebounds, which would have tied Tim Duncan, who put together 16 such games in the 2003 postseason.

2. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Statistics NBA Finals: 30.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.8 apg

Became the first Suns player to make 40-point efforts in back-to-back playoff games, and also became only the seventh player in NBA Finals history to rack up 40-point consecutive games. Booker came out of the gates aggressively, hitting a game-high 11 points in the first quarter, but needed more help.

3. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Statistics NBA Finals: 25.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.0 spg

After a 40-point playoff career in Game 4, Middleton followed that up with a 29-point outing as he shot 52.2% to improve Milwaukees’ record to 14-1 this post-season when he shoots 40% or better in a match. Middleton struggled on the road, averaging 22.4 points at 40.4% from the floor and 31.5% from deep. Middleton played a run when the Bucks used bigger formations. A small mistake for Jrue, so I think our substitutions have been a bit of a miss, Budenholzer explained. He does so much defensively and Giannis and Khris are such great ball handlers, we just decided to let it roll with those two guys who only handle the ball while Jrue just took a short break midway through the second quarter or whenever it is was, we had that group out there.

And two more:

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Statistics NBA Finals: 17.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 9.0 apg, 1.8 sg

Bounced back from a poor performance in Game 4 to embody two-way excellence on the road. Scored a team-high 18 points in the first half by hitting 8 of 11 with seven assists to keep Milwaukee afloat in the minutes Antetokounmpo was not on the floor. Holiday also finished with a game-high 11 dimes. He made 14 points to 6 of 7 in the second quarter alone and helped the Bucks erase a 16-point lead to go into the break 64-61. Holiday ended the first half with a steal from Devin Booker that he immediately turned into a three-pointer. Holiday grabbed Bookers pocket again in the closing seconds with the stake on the line, converting the turnover by this nasty alley-oop to Antetokounmpo.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Statistics NBA Finals: 15.2 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 1.4 bpg

After a postseason low of six points in Game 4, Ayton finished Game 5 with 20 points while noting his 14th double-double of the playoffs. Ayton played for nearly 45 minutes, hitting 7-for-12 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line, knocking down 10 rebounds with a few blocks.