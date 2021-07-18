Cricketer collapses and dies in-game, aged just 44

Tributes have been paid to a father and “true gentleman” who died playing cricket for his local team.

Maqsood Anwar, 44, from Barry was playing for Sully Centurions against Monkswood Cricket Club at their home ground on Saturday 17th July when he became ill on the pitch.

Father of three, Mr. Anwar, who had diabetes, is believed to have suffered a heart attack during the game on one of the hottest days of the summer. Friends and players pay tribute to the gas engineer.

Friend and fellow cricketer Zia Gehlan said the air ambulance and paramedics arrived at the field, but Anwar could not be revived despite more than 45 minutes of treatment. Players have now called for defibrillators on grassroots sports fields.

Mr Gehlan said Mr Anwar was playing his third game for Sully, having recently transferred teams when he started to feel ill. He said he had chest pains and felt dizzy, but put it down to the heat.

Mr Gehlan said his friend also had a tingling sensation in his arm but was not aware it could be linked to heart problems. Mr Anwar resisted calling an ambulance because he thought he had sunstroke. But after bowling eight overs, the father sat on the sidelines where fellow players urged him to call an ambulance.

“When he was on the sidelines, other players said, ‘You don’t look good at all, you better call them,'” said Mr Gehlan. He said the other players put Mr Anwar in water to cool him down. But almost immediately after calling emergency services, he collapsed.

“Emergency services really did their best, they were on him for 45 minutes to an hour,” Mr Gehlan said. “In the end they said it would have been a massive heart attack and he was probably gone before he hit the ground.

“If only he’d known the signs, or what was wrong with him, he might still be with us.”

When he paid tribute to Mr Anwar, his friend Mr Gehlan said, “He was a true gentleman. He was never angry, never got angry, he was the kindest man who always had time for everyone.

“He loved his cricket, he got up on Saturday mornings and dyed his beard to make sure he looked good for the game. He died doing what he loved. It’s tragic that he as a younger brother before me.”

Players are now calling for more defibrillators to be installed on or near sports grounds to help people with sudden cardiac arrest.







Mr. Gehlan said, “Everywhere they need them. You just don’t know what’s on your mind and when to use one. You have to have them.”

Another friend, Nathan Bakers, posted on Twitter: “I think now is the time for all sports venues to be fitted with defibrillators. A real gentleman was taken away from cricket way too early today, a man I was pleased to call a friend. “

Sully Centurions, Mr Anwar’s team, paid tribute to their player, saying in a statement on Sunday: “Sully Centurions Cricket Club is mourning the passing of one of our players yesterday afternoon. Both the family and members of the club are mourning and we would ask everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The Bay Athletic cricket team, with whom Anwar played for over 15 years, paid tribute to their former player, calling him a ‘true gentleman’.

In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, they said: “We at BACC are devastated by the news received yesterday afternoon that Maqsood, who previously played for us for over 15 years, sadly passed away yesterday while playing for his new club Sully. Centurions played.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Max’s family. We are all in shock. The world has lost a true gentleman. RIP Max.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: We were called shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday 17th July regarding a medical emergency at the Burnham Avenue cricket ground in Sully. We sent a fast rescue car and two ambulances to the scene where the crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.

For more stories of where you live, visit In your area.