The revolutionary change in college football that would make December the hottest sports month

It’s time to completely rethink the way we crown a national champion in college football.

It’s also time to ditch the bowl games, which have become increasingly pointless in recent years, and bring a college basketball tournament to the sport instead.

I’m talking about a full-fledged 64-68 team tournament that would stretch from December to January, turning those two months into the most exciting months in the sport.

I have no doubt many people would be against this idea, but once it became a thing – much like the current four-team College Football Playoff – it would be a must-see television that would captivate audiences across the country. . It would also solve the lack of parity in the sport (unless you’re a fan of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, or Oklahoma, it’s hard to get excited about your favorite team’s chances of making it to the playoff). A college basketball-style tournament would give nearly every program in the country some hope of reaching the postseason.

So how would this work?

That’s the hard part. We don’t really want college football programs playing 20 games in a season.

The best method would be to use the SEC lineup we saw during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

A regular 10-game season — with either a conference-only schedule or a nine-game conference schedule with one non-conference game — would be ideal. It would give us an exciting game every week, instead of the typical early season snoozers we often get.

A conference championship game would mean an 11-game schedule for the Power-5 teams reaching their conference championship game.

The goal would be that no team would play more than 16 matches. That might require some creative thinking, with conference championship participants getting a first-round bye (which would essentially turn some first-round games into a “play-in” game). But even if a bye couldn’t be worked out, there would be a maximum of two teams playing 17 games.

I know this would be a drastic change for the sport. But can you imagine the excitement of college football selection Sunday? Waiting to see who and where each team would play?

(Instead of games on the neutral site, it would be ideal if the games with a higher seed were organized. That way we get more games in the big cathedrals of college football. Once it got to the final four, we could get neutrals. see site games. )

And then every weekend would be an exciting series of games in the month of December – a month typically dormant for the sport.

Traditionalists will hate this idea. And I get it – it would be a huge change. But I think it would be incredibly exciting and would give teams outside of Alabama, Clemson and a few select others a legitimate chance to compete for a national championship.

A major problem with this lineup is the absence of Power-5 teams playing FCS opponents. Those games often help fund FCS programs. But they are terrible matches to watch.

Perhaps in the fall, we can see a spring-style scrimmage between Power-5 programs and FCS programs where the revenue is split. Or maybe the NCAA could introduce a post-season revenue-sharing system that helps direct funds into FCS programs. There’s enough money in the sport to fund those programs, it’s just a matter of finding a way to get it into those programs.

That issue aside, I think this would be a perfect setup that would give college football more excitement after the season. And it would also bring us more meaningful unique matchups in the sport in December and January.

