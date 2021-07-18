Shirley Fry Irvin, 1940s and 50s tennis star, is dead at 94

Shirley Fry Irvin, a tennis player who won the singles and doubles titles in four Grand Slam tournaments in the pre-Open era, died Tuesday at her home in Naples, Florida. She was 94.

Her death was announced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 1970.

At a time when the players were amateurs, the rackets were made of wood and the championship surfaces were mostly grass, Irvin (who was known as Shirley Fry in her playing time) won the French title (on clay) in 1951, the Wimbledon and American titles in 1956 and the Australian title in 1957. She then retired from tennis to start a family.

She was one of only 10 women to win singles titles at all four of those championships.

She also won 12 women’s doubles championships in those four tournaments, the first 11 with Doris Hart and the 12th with Althea Gibson. In the annual Wightman Cup competition between the United States and Great Britain, she played for six years and won 10 of her 12 matches. At 5 feet-5 and 125 pounds, she was the fastest player of her time. But apparently she didn’t care much for her talents.

Billie Jean King said I was her idol, she told The Orlando Sentinel in 2000. That flatters me, because I really wasn’t such a good player. I was not a natural. I had athletic ability, I could run and I could concentrate. I excelled in running and concentration. I had no service.