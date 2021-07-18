Dad Daze: What’s the puck? Hockey sisters unite and take over

I couldn’t resist reading The Hockey Sister, a light-hearted piece in a recent edition of the New Yorker. The feature was what I expected, which is about how younger sisters are belittled by their older hockey-playing brothers.

The author, humorous writer Sarah Miller, describes what it was like to get lost in the shuffle as her parents took her brother to games and tournaments all over New England and the Mid-Atlantic in the 1970s.

Miller described skating rinks as smelling like the insides of old refrigerators, the endless drives to the middle of nowhere and all the debris under grandstand receipts, tea bags, and sugar packets.

The piece evoked memories of my daughter Jane, our youngest, who sometimes attended her brothers’ ice hockey games. However, our experience was different from Miller time at the rink.

Miller was the child left behind, even though she was there on marathon runs watching her parents and others cheer on her hockey hero brother. The last place the unathletic Miller wanted to be was at an ice rink, where he sucked up the unpleasant fumes emanating from the Zamboni machine.

However, it was different for Jane, who only occasionally witnessed her brothers’ games. She mostly stayed behind with my wife, who went to games so rarely that Nick, my son Eddie’s old teammate, was so stunned when he finally saw my wife, he stammered.

I thought your mother died years ago, Nick admitted to Eddie. It was an easy and honest mistake, Nick. The big difference between Jane and Miller is that the former actually wanted to play ice hockey. When her second grade teacher asked Jane what she liked best, she said, Going to my brothers’ hockey games and their hockey parties.

But since I was a one-man transportation service, there was no way I could be in three places at once. It was amazing to be able to appear on two very different ice rinks at the same time. If only I had more smoke and mirrors. What’s sad is that now that Eddie has gone to college, Jane can play ice hockey.

But she passes because our contrarian thinks it’s too late to get out on the ice and learn the game. Jane is bitter at 11, which brings me back to Miller’s piece. She had problems with her brother, Eric, and who can blame her since he was a typical older brother? Jane has issues with her brother Milo, 15, who can be a jerky brother at times.

Jane was asked by a teacher a few years ago what it’s like to have Milo as a brother, and she said, He makes me stronger every day. That’s why I wish she would play ice hockey. I am confused with everything Miller wrote except the following. I don’t have kids, but I’ve come to understand that parenting is mostly about getting through the day.

Yes, there are periods that are difficult, and it can be frustrating, but for the most part, the day ends too quickly. Maybe I can empathize with Miller’s parents, who lived for their sons’ hockey games. Just before surgery for a retinal detachment in 2014, I asked the surgeon if I could go to my sons’ baseball game that night.

I was shocked that the doctor said yes since the match started about four hours after the surgery ended. But I was forced to watch the Milos 8-U game. I looked like a pirate, but who cares?

If you look at it like you have to get through the day having kids, maybe you shouldn’t choose kids. As a parent, you spend 6,570 days from birth until a child turns 18. When I look at my daughter Jillian, 22, and Eddie, 19, it’s hard to believe that a lot of time passed because most of the time it was so much fun.

Another comment about Miller’s piece really stood out. It’s easy to forget how mean kids were in the 1970s.

Usually when I walked away, one of them would say, You’re fat, Miller recalled. Or, more accurately, do you know you’re fat? Miller’s brother’s teammate said, Wow, you’re even fatter than I thought you were.

My best friend growing up, Dave, whom I called Nake, was about 10 pounds overweight, and the jokes were endless and sometimes sassy, ​​though far from corpulent. I have never witnessed cruel verbal attacks, which were common in my youth, since I became a parent.

I’m sure somewhere a kid makes fun of a peer about their weight, but it was very common, not just on the kid on kids playground, but I saw nuns and lay teachers degrade kids because of their weight. Speaking to Bill Maher, the comic/TV host told me he believed fat shaming should be making a comeback for health reasons. Maher believes that if the obese are ashamed, they may lose weight.

I do not agree with it. It’s time to embrace a kinder experience. We have come a long way since my childhood when there was no respect for children’s feelings and safety. Does anyone remember someone sitting in the back of a station wagon being tossed around since locking up with seat belts was optional?

I will never forget how violent rock crowds found themselves meters from the stage in the 1980s. It was very common for fans to push and push to get as close to their heroes as possible.

For all those hockey sisters, and there are many, parents, involve your child. It’s not enough to shell out $60 for an Im a Hockey Sister hoodie during an endless tournament. The same child cannot take center stage every weekend.

Maybe sister can hit the ice and enjoy ice hockey, the greatest team sport, full of camaraderie, character building, not to mention physical fitness. I hope one day Jane changes her mind and changes her life by becoming a blade runner. Ice hockey, regardless of age or gender, can improve a child’s life. Get out from under the stands and give ice hockey a shot.

