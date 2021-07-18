The Greatness of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch





The pages of the National Football League calendar keep turning and very soon we will be moving from the quiet days of summer to full-blown training camps. The 2021 NFL season kicks off with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game and the inauguration of new inductees in Canton, Ohio. This year’s Hall of Fame ceremonies will be a special moment for the Denver Broncos, marking the first time Broncos Country fans have celebrated three new members at the Hall. This is partly due to the induction ceremonies being spread over two nights and being honored in both 2020 and 2021. Of course, fans will love the introductions from longtime Broncos great Steve Atwater and quarterback Peyton Manning, who directed our Super Bowl 50 championship. But let’s not forget John Lynch, who played with the Broncos for four years (2004-07) and was named to the Pro Bowl in every year he played for the franchise. Lynch joins fellow Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and cornerback Aqib Talib as the only three players in Bronco history to have made the Pro Bowl in each of their first four years with the club. Lynch was selected for nine Pro Bowls in total (four with Denver and five with Tampa Bay), leaving only Hall of Famer Ken Houston (10) among the safeties in league history. A star since his days at Torrey Pines High School in Del Mar and Stanford University, I well remember his first press conference signing a free agent contract with the Broncos. Lynch remains the only player to ever sign with Denver and distribute T-shirts to members of the press at his inaugural press conference. And fittingly, the T-shirts didn’t contain a message celebrating Lynch, but rather his charity, which he and his wife Linda were and still are proud of. It was always about making other people better and contributing to the team concept of victory. Lynch came to the Broncos after 11 seasons in Tampa Bay, where he was an Associated Press All-Pro roster four times (first team in 1999-00, second team in 2001-02) and helped the franchise to its first Super Bowl win. victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. He is one of the few players in the Rings of Fame of two teams (or the equivalent), and Lynch is believed to be the only player to be chosen for that honor in the same year. He was selected to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2016 and to the Bucs’ Ring that same season. Lynch helped the Broncos defense at number 8 in the 2004-07 total defense, producing 304 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions, 26 defending passes, nine forced fumbles and one fumble. After a career year with 10 defending passes in his first season in Denver, Lynch set personal bests in 2005 with four sacks and four forced fumbles. arguably the first safety to reach those totals in one season. And now Lynch is the general manager of the highly successful and respected San Francisco 49ers franchise, continuing his career at the executive level. Like many things associated with the Denver Broncos, the Pro Football Hall of Fame membership rolls represented a long, dry spell for orange and blue aficionados. But Denver’s history of success and great players over the past 40 years has resulted in a number of Broncos now represented in Canton. And of course, since the era of free agent agency began, players are more likely to split their careers across different teams, so several Broncos have played for multiple teams in their illustrious careers. In fact, all of the Denver winners this year also played elsewhere, Lynch with the Buccaneers, Manning with the Indianapolis Colts and Atwater for a year with the New York Jets. But greatness is never limited to a single uniform. And so this year, Broncos Country honors three all-time greats from the Mile High City, while Steve Atwater, Peyton Manning and John Lynch each receive their gold jacket, ring and immortal bust from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

