Barty Wimbeldon win proves that good athletes are good tennis players

Australian Ashleigh Barty poses with her Wimbeldon trophy. Her sporting success extends beyond the tennis court.

JONO’S SERVE: I’m constantly reminded that many young adults who once play tennis do well in other sports.

These young adults were often children I worked with on a tennis court, either as junior interclub players or junior Manawat representatives.

That many of these former tennis players have done well in their chosen sport proves to me that exceptional athletes are often good tennis players. After many years as a professional coach, it comes as no surprise.

Tennis transcends and encompasses many physical and mental demands of other elite-level disciplines. Many of my top students over the years have been New Zealand hockey players, representative rugby players, national level swimmers, triathletes, dancers and gymnasts.

The overwhelming crossover are hockey players. It makes a lot of sense.

Hockey is a sport in which movement, balance and hitting or controlling a ball with a device securely fastened in your hands are critical to success. Many similar attributes required in tennis are needed in hockey. These are often the most obvious skills when comparing elite tennis players to the rest.

Another crossover sport is football. Early in my tennis career, I was lucky enough to spend a day with the former Argentine Davis Cup tennis coach, Fernando Segal, who explained to a group of us how much he believed that good football nations would often turn out to be strong tennis nations too. considered.

The point Segal made is how essential it is to have good movement in a sport like tennis, where getting in position to hit a ball is higher on the priority list than hitting the ball in the first place.

I’ve often said to my students over the years, you may have the most incredible forehand base in the world, but it means very little if you can’t get to the ball properly to use it.

Good football players are usually pretty good on their feet, and one of my most promising junior students from ten years ago proved that.

Warwick Smith / Stuff Gorgi van Lienen kicks a goal past Upper Hutt goalkeeper Emily Gray in a W-League football clash this year. Van Lienen could also have been a star on the tennis court.

Now my colleague at the real estate agency, Gorgi van Lienen, was a promising junior tennis student of mine and could have achieved impressive results in the tennis world.

Her potential tennis scholarship to the United States would eventually become a soccer scholarship as she decided to pursue her soccer career at the age of 13.

Many tennis coaches may have been disappointed by this decision, but I was delighted that Van Lienen had committed herself to a sport she was passionate about and that her decision led to success.

It is still early days for Van Lienen and in recent discussions, the hope of achieving professional football status is still within reach, and an end goal for her.

Not surprisingly, there are other examples of double athletes at the highest tennis level, such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Apparently both were top level football players who could have made a professional career in that sport.

One of the most incredible stories in this regard is that of world champion tennis player Ashleigh Barty, who took a break from tennis in 2014 and played professional cricket instead.

Barty played for the Brisbane Heat in the Australian Womens Big Bash League and then at the age of 19 became the coach of the Australia women’s under-15 cricket team. This is a story that I greatly admire.

With the number of former elite students of mine who have come to represent the region or New Zealand in other sports or disciplines, it is clear that good athletes can often be good tennis players.

If you want to take my advice, let kids play different sports for as long as possible, because I believe there is a lot to gain from competing and training in multiple sports for physical and mental reasons.

Jono Spring is a former professional tennis coach