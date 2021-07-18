In honor of Dolores Claman, composer of the theme Hockey Night





Photo by SOCAN / HAND-OUT / THE CANADIAN PRESS Article content Dolores Claman composed the Hockey night in Canada theme that has drawn millions of people to the TV set for seven decades. One day in 1968 in Scarborough, Julliard-trained Claman sat at her piano, staring out the window at Lake Ontario, where an idea came to mind about Roman gladiators or medieval knights colliding on skates. It wasn't long before she completed the instrumental for MacLaren Advertising and HNIC executive producer Ralph Mellanby. Generations recognized that iconic theme, author and Hockey Hall Of Fame resource specialist Kevin Shea told the Sun. On Saturday night my father, brother and I were planted on the chesterfield, ready to hear Clamans signal that the match was about to take place. Dare I say it's probably our second anthem. Claman died last week in Spain at the age of 94. Advertisement This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Our apologies, but this video cannot be loaded. She was in good old age and had an incredible life, daughter Madeleine Morris told The Canadian Press. A Vancouver native, Claman first became acquainted with British-born husband Richard Morris for composing the Ontari-ari-o! theme (A Place To Stand, A Place to Grow) for the provincial pavilion at Montreal's Expo 67 and also wrote many advertising jingles for MacLaren. While working on the HNIC theme, Claman told author Michael McKinley she was trying to track the progress of a hockey game, from the players putting on their equipment, coming out for the warm-up, then the hits, goals, saves. and a cold beer afterwards. The earwig took on a life of its own and became popular on all hockey rinks and many sporting events where full marching bands performed. Soon it was used on answering machine messages or played at birthdays, weddings and funerals. In 2004, a crowd of 930 saxophonists played it in unison in Toronto's Dundas Square. Advertisement This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content At first, Claman didn't see much financial windfall for such a popular piece. There was a $800 flat fee when it debuted as the opening and closing game night ad. But the show soon took over as the official theme, with arranger Jerry Toth perfecting the familiar version. That brought Claman's annual income to $4,000 before she got an agent and licensed Hockey Theme for a profitable $500 per broadcast. Claman eventually sued the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for misusing her work when it appeared on so many media outlets, including thousands of cordless phone ringtones. When a new royalty deal could not be reached in 2008, the rights eventually went to rival CTV and its hockey broadcaster, TSN, for more than $1 million. Claman never expected it to become such a hit nationwide. Some of my sons' friends at school thought I was great. They came to the door to see me. Claman told The Canadian Press in 2016.

