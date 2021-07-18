Phoenix Suns drop third in a row, appear to ‘regroup’ 3-2 trailing NBA Finals

PHOENIX — If ever there was a time for Monty Williams to come up with one of the adages he has been announced for, it was after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. on Saturday .

The defeat was Phoenix’s third in a row in the final, after falling three times in a row in the entire season in January. And it came in excruciating fashion: The Suns wasted an early 16-point cushion and fell 14 in the fourth, only to miss their chance to take the lead back in the last minute.

So Williams kept his message businesslike and looked ahead to Tuesday’s Game 6 in Milwaukee, with the Bucks leading the series 3-2.

“We need to win one game to get them back on the plane,” he said. ‘That is it. And you have to have that determination that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to get them back on the plane.”

Devin Booker continued his performance of 42 points in Game 4 with 40 points in Game 5, becoming the first player in Finals history to lose back-to-back games in which he went for more than 40 points. He needed one more turn to find his way.

Booker grabbed the rebound from a Jrue Holiday miss with 29.2 seconds left in the fourth and pushed it to the floor, trailing the Suns 120-119 after a 12-3 run in the previous three minutes.

Booker went all the way to the heart of the paint before picking up his dribble. After his pump was faked to get PJ Tucker to his feet, not giving Booker enough room to shoot at close range as Giannis Antetokounmpo came forward to assist in the defense, Suns’ shooting range tried to recalibrate.

But just as Booker tried to turn to create some space and swung his left shoulder, Holiday waited on his hip, out of Booker’s peripheral view, and lunged for the ball, which took him away from the young Phoenix star.

“I was just trying to score the ball. He was behind me,” Booker said afterwards. “I turned around and he was there.”

According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, The Suns were 7-of-10 off the field and had no turnover on assets when Booker drove to the basket in Game 5 prior to the Holiday steal.

Holiday timed his swipe perfectly and started the Bucks with a break, giving a ready alley-oop pass to Antetokounmpo which he doped home, while catching a foul from Chris Paul, which propelled Antetokounmpo into the air.

“A great game from Jrue,” Williams said. “I have no other words for that.”

The game wasn’t quite over yet, as the slam gave Milwaukee a 122-119 lead with 13.5 seconds to go and a subsequent Antetokounmpo free throw.

The two-time MVP missed, as he did with seven of his 11 free throw attempts on Saturday, but Antetokounmpo tapped his own backboard to Khris Middleton, who made a mistake and tacked on another free throw to put the game out of Phoenix’s reach. bring. .

Much like Game 4, when the Suns were doomed to allow 17 turnovers and 17 offensive rebounds, it was a turnover and offensive rebound that stumbled them in Game 5.

“That was a terrible miss,” said Suns center Deandre Ayton, who lined up to try and secure the rebound and couldn’t get a hand on it. “It was just an athletic move, you know, he tipped it behind him, knowing his teammates are there. It was a bad miss.”

The question is whether the series has come to the point where the Suns will remember the 2021 Finals for years to come as a missed opportunity.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy,” said Paul, who bounced back with 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, 11 assists and just one turnover in Game 5. “We didn’t expect it to be. said it all year round: everything we want is on the other side of hard, and it doesn’t get any harder than this.

“So we have to regroup, learn from this game. But it’s over. We have to prepare for Game 6.”

Trailing all series — and for the second time in the entire postseason, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Suns 2-1 in the first round before Phoenix won nine straight playoff games — Game 6 is just as well a must win game as it gets for the Suns. Phoenix can either force a Game 7 and give themselves a shot at the first title in the franchise’s 53-year history or deal with the disappointment of what could have been as the Bucks celebrate a championship on their home turf.

“I like it,” Ayton said. “The roles are now reversed. Now we are the desperate team.’