Cricket Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series 1-1





(Reuters) – England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler scored the highest score with 59 before their spinners ripped through the Pakistani batting unit to take a 45-point win in the second Twenty20 International and tie the series on Sunday to do with 1-1. In the hunt for 201 runs to win at Headingley, the Pakistani openers got off to a good start with the bat, but lost their way after England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood sacked captain Babar Azam (22) in the sixth over. England tightened their grip in the middle overs as leg spinner Adil Rashid removed Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood in his second period. Off-spinner Moeen Ali removed Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman cheaply as Pakistan faltered at 95-5. Azam Khan was stunned by Matt Parkinson’s leg fracture, before Mahmood returned to break through the lower order and limit the tourists to 155-9 in 20 overs. Previously, Buttler marked his return to the national team with his 14th T20I-fifty when England were knocked out for 200 with a ball left. Buttler was declared fit after a calf injury and took over the captaincy when Eoin Morgan chose to rest in a bid to rotate his team ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup. After hosts Jason Roy and Dawid Malan lost in the first three overs, Buttler and Ali restored order with a solid partnership of 67 runs. Ali eventually fell for 36, scooping fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain halfway through, but Buttler accelerated England’s run rate alongside last game hero Liam Livingstone. Buttler opted for Hasnain’s second wicket of the innings halfway through, but Livingstone, fresh off scoring England’s fastest-ever 100, went on to produce another entertaining innings for the home fans. Livingstone had the biggest hit of the day, showing Haris Rauf’s delivery right above the newly built football stand. The right-handed batsman got 38 off 23 balls before the lower order added another 35 from the last four overs to bring England’s score to 200 for the second consecutive game – this time to secure the win. Both teams now head to Manchester for the series decider on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

