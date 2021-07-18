Today we look at the Ohio State football team defense and the questions they have to answer.



After considering three questions about the offense yesterday, it’s time for three questions about the defense. As I said yesterday with the attack, I am not claiming that these are the main questions facing the defense. I’m just not that pretentious to make that claim. These are just three things that come to mind about the Ohio State soccer team.

Can Josh Proctor Become an Elite Free Safety? – After being spoiled for three years by Jordan Fuller being rock hard, it was hard to see the defensive battle in this position for most of last season. Marcus Hooker started the first five games and was almost a commitment. When injured before the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern, Proctor took over and gave the Buckeyes stability in the position.

Until then, he had been the self-proclaimed Swiss Army Knife of secondary school. He learned all the functions and was used in various roles. He played well enough in that first start to strangle the runway. The hope now is that he will focus on just one position, he will become a force and close the back of the OSU defence. The potential was there. Now is the time for him to get into it in full.

Will the defensive backs turn and see the ball in the pass cover? – There may be nothing in football that drives me to the wall more than watching a defensive defender play with his back to the ball and give up a catch when in position to make a game. I’ve explained the reasoning for the technique to me and it still doesn’t make sense.

Yes, the defender has his eyes on the receiver and doesn’t lose it, but he also has no idea where the ball is and is usually treated to a nice view of the receiver making a catch. That happened way too often last year. I’ve only seen two Buckeyes that could play this technique effectively. Denel Ward and, believe it or not, Pete Werner were excellent at it. But in general, Buckeye defenders struggle with this kind of coverage. I firmly believe in a defensive back that turns its head and locates the ball when it’s in the air. You can’t intercept or hit a pass if you don’t know where the ball is. If secondary coach Matt Barnes lets them do that this season, that will be one of the things that improves the defensive backfield’s play.

How much impact will JT Tuimoloau make? – Because he waited so long to bond and only recently arrived on campus, I was concerned about the time he missed with strength and conditioning coordinator Mickey Marotti. I wasn’t sure he would be ready to go against collegiate offensive linemen. But after going back and watching more videos of him, I think Tuimoloau is going to be an impact player for the Buckeye defense. When I look at him, I have to remind myself that he weighs 277 pounds. He flies around the field like a much lighter player.

To describe him as nimble and athletic is an understatement. Such a large player who can move like that is a rarity. He reminds me a lot of Chase Young when he first joined the Ohio State soccer team. Young would fly across the field almost uncontrollably, but you could see the athleticism. The difference is that Young was 245 pounds at the time, Tuimoloau weighs over thirty pounds heavier than him. I think Tuimoloau’s development this year will be like a freight train rolling down a hill. His development will continue to accelerate until he is almost unstoppable. I’m not normally one to be prone to hyperbole, but looking at his size and overwhelming athleticism, I think he’s going to be a force this year.

We have now thought about questions about attack and defense. Tomorrow we will look at three questions about the special teams.