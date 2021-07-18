Sports
Olympics: Team S’pore checks into ‘own small town’ at Tokyo Games Village, sports news and top stories
SINGAPORE – A Tokyo Bay view greeted Team Singapore’s athletes as they gradually poured into the Games Village, adding to the crowds just days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8.
Table tennis player Feng Tianwei and her teammates emerged from their training camp in Shimada on Sunday (July 18), along with fencer Amita Berthier, rider Caroline Chew and swimmers Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen and Quah Ting Wen.
Feng, 34, is only the third Singaporean to compete in four Olympics and said she was especially pleased with what she saw in the village.
“The atmosphere is quite good. During the meals there was a good spread of international cuisine that we could take ourselves,” she told The Straits Times.
“The room is basic with a bed, desk and chairs. Although there are no daily necessities as in Rio 2016, and we had to bring our own, it was generally cleaner than in Brazil. There is also a gym and a room where we can do our laundry.”
The entire facility spans 44 acres and has reportedly cost the Tokyo government 54 billion yen ($665.8 million), including road works and other infrastructure.
There are 21 residential buildings and approximately 3,600 units with 18,000 beds for Olympic (more than 11,000) and Paralympic (more than 4,000) athletes.
The recyclable bed frames are made of cardboard and the village will be converted into a residential area after the Games.
Earlier, British weightlifter Zoe Smith said she felt like a “prisoner” because there were restrictions on their movement, including a designated guided walking time between 7am and 10am.
This was even before two football players and an official from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the village.
While such instructions were not yet out for the Singaporeans, paddler Clarence Chew, 25, said his team is playing it safe. He added: “So far I have only been in my room and the cafeteria. We are limiting our movements because of the preventive measures.”
With time on his hands, he has enjoyed rummaging through his “awesome” goodie bag, which contained an Olympic edition of the Samsung S21 cell phone, Galaxy Buds Pro earphones, and a water bottle.
Caroline, who arrived in Tokyo from England on July 12, was also able to get a run at the competition venue in Equestrian Park, which she described as “one of the best in the world”. The 29-year-old said of the village: “I have avoided crowded indoor spaces such as the gym, but it is spacious enough for running outside and there are pleasant green areas by the water for walking.
“Most importantly, the Tokyo 2020 volunteers have all been extremely friendly and helpful, which makes a huge difference and creates a really fun and welcoming atmosphere.”
Berthier, who is making her debut, added: “It doesn’t feel restrictive at all. We still get the chance to eat with others and run into someone you may know, we just have to consider social distancing.”
The 20-year-old took a quick tour of the village for some snaps and noted the “spacious village, interesting cultural stalls and amenities such as a hair salon and nail spa”, although she didn’t fully explore the area due to a long flight from the United States. States on Saturday.
While their stay will be shorter than usual, as athletes are required to leave the village no more than 48 hours after their last event, Berthier plans to take it all in.
She said: “It’s like being in a small town and I’m happy to be here. It’s nice to see all the other Olympians strolling around, it makes it all very real.”
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/olympics-team-spore-checks-into-little-town-of-our-own-at-tokyo-games-village
