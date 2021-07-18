Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation achieves second Tour de France victory





In reality, Pogacar’s dominance of the Tour of 2021 has arguably been almost a procession at times, especially after rivals such as compatriot Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both crashed early in the race.

Roglic crashed heavily on the third stage and withdrew from the race a few days later. Despite dislocating his shoulder on the third podium, Thomas rode on but dropped the standings.

In the mountains, Pogacar was put under pressure by Jonas Vingegaard as the peloton climbed Mont Ventoux twice, but the Slovenian recovered so as not to lose any time. The Slovenian went on to win two summit finishes in the Pyrenees.

The UAE Team Emirates rider won by five minutes 20 seconds over second place Vingegaard from Denmark.

It was a measure of Pogacar’s dominance that he also won the polka dot jersey and the white jersey as king of the mountains and best young rider respectively.

Last year, Pogacar became the youngest winner of the famous three-week race since 1904 and the first Slovenian to wear the yellow jersey, cycling’s most coveted prize. pogacar was Pogacar announced himself to the world with his shocking victory at last year’s Tour de France. In the following year, he has become a bonafide sporting superstar, and his second consecutive Tour win caps one of the fastest rises of any athlete in recent memory. Pogacar, who is only 22 years old, looks set to become a dominant force in cycling’s grand tours in the coming years, but the Slovenian has mocked the idea that this was the start of a ‘Pogacar era’. “I don’t consider this to be the ‘Pogacar era’,” the Slovenian cyclist told reporters after taking another impressive win on stage 18. “That’s just stupid in my opinion, but a new era is definitely coming. “We will see so many youngsters ascending to the highest level and we will see a lot of struggle between everyone, so many young names. The coming years will be very tough.” However, former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, who admitted that Pogacar is “a talented man”, told ITV4 that “no one is unbeatable”. Many of those battling it out at the highest level are fellow Slovenians from Pogacar. Primoz Roglic, 31, has already established himself as one of the best riders of his generation with two overall victories in the Vuelta a Espaa, while Matej Mohoric, just 26, is already a two-time Slovenian road racing champion and boasts at least one individual stage win at each of cycling’s three Grand Tours, taking his stage win in the Tour on Friday. Urska Zigart, Pogacar’s girlfriend, took the first professional win of her career earlier this season at just 24 years old, adding to the country’s burgeoning cycling reputation. It is a remarkable achievement for the young nation of the righteous two million people, which has already begun to dethrone the more established powers of cycling. France, which has not had a Tour winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985, has more than 67 million inhabitants. Pogacar’s ascent to Tour de France glory might not have come as a surprise, the only surprise was that it happened so quickly. Just three years ago, Pogacar won the prestigious Tour l’Avenir, an under-23 race that follows the Tour de France and often takes part of the same course. Though Pogacar’s win was one for eternity, this year’s Tour didn’t always go smoothly after a woman held up a banner and caused the crash of dozens of cyclists during the first stage. According to race video coverage of Saturday’s incident, the sign struck German rider Tony Martin who was cycling near the front of the pack. Martin fell, leading to the subsequent crash of dozens of riders behind him. Cyclists fell en masse and the crash left bicycles and bodies entangled in the road. The fall held up the race for several minutes. The woman who allegedly held out a banner was identified and questioned by police, the Brest prosecutor’s office told CNN.

