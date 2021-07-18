England spin it to win it

PAKISTAN TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2021

The English spinners threw 11 of the first 15 overs in the Pakistani innings ©Getty

As the T20 World Cup is to be held in Oman and the UAE later this year, where spin bowling is likely to play an important role, the performance of the English slow bowlers during the second T20I against Pakistan was timely. They pitched 11 of the first 15 overs of the tourists’ innings, taking five wickets between them on a surface that gave them some turn. Recently England have rarely spin it to win it in T20 cricket, but today they did. And it worked.

For most of their recent T20Is, England have chosen Adil Rashid as the only frontline spinner with Liam Livingstone as backup, who is able to play with one or two overs. The seamen have done most of the work. Moeen Ali didn’t play any of the T20Is in India this winter and got only one of their games against Sri Lanka earlier this season, throwing just five pitches. In the opening game of this series, he batted but did not bowl.

It was therefore unusual to see England pick four spinners, and even more unusual for them to use three for 11 overs of bowling, although it suited the nature of their approach to this series in preparation for the World Cup. In addition to Moeen and Livingstone, they both chose leg spinners in the squad, Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson, the first time they ever had two leg spinners in their T20I squad.

Although Parkinson and Rashid had expected to bowl four overs each, Moeen’s decision to bowl three was a surprise. It is the most he has thrown in a T20I since the game against South Africa in Durban in early 2020. Since then, England think Moeen’s off-spin didn’t quite match the batting order they were up against. or have been suitable for the surface on which they have played. When England chose Moeen, he has primarily played as a batsman. “He shouldn’t just be classified as a guy who only goes to play when he bowls,” Eoin Morgan said earlier this summer.

After this match, Moeen, who also scored an amazing 36 from 16 deliveries, said the circumstances played a part in the decision to bowl so much spin today. The field looked dry from a distance and it certainly played that way, with all the English spinners taking full advantage. “I don’t think it was a game plan,” he said. “It was just Jos [Buttler] play the conditions. After hitting myself for a while, it felt like the spider in the face was quite heavy and it did.”

After a shaky start, Moeen confirmed Buttler’s decision to get him involved. Moeen threw in the seventh but got 14 runs, including a six and a four for Shoaib Maqsood. It was an odd time to bring off spin as Maqsood is a right handed who is very good at slow bowling but they weren’t bad deliveries going for boundaries – just hitting good – and it didn’t stop Buttler from bringing Moeen back before the 13th is over.

At the time, Pakistan was behind the required rate, but there was still plenty of strength to come. By the end of the over, their challenge was all but extinguished. Moeen removed Mohammad Hafeez with the first ball, caught on deep back square leg from a miscue caused by a slightly slower pace, then threw Fakhar Zaman with the fourth pitch. It was a nice bit of bowling. Seeing Fakhar come out of his fold, Moeen tossed him shorter, spinning the ball and slamming the outside edge of the left-hander to cannon into the stumps. That took three runs and brought in two wickets.

The decision to team up with Rashid and Parkinson was another unusual move for England, but they proved they can bowl together. Although they are both leg spinners, they are quite different bowlers, which makes for variety. Parkinson bowls much slower than Rashid, who goes around 45-50 mph, but finds more spin and gets more drift in the air. It has turned out to be a powerful combination. His career T20 strike rate is an excellent 14.00.

Unsurprisingly given his greater experience, Rashid is a more rounded bowler, who is nevertheless capable of bowling at any stage of the innings with greater control. He has excellent googly, which Parkinson doesn’t have yet, and is also able to bowl the odd big turner. Here, as he did in the series in India, Rashid threw in the Powerplay, an option England want during the World Cup. They don’t have many other spinners that can operate at that stage of the game.

Parkinson came on after Rashid and Moeen played a defensive role perfectly, bowling at the slower end of his repertoire – rarely above 75mph – at a slow pitch and finding enough launch. Both things made it very difficult for the Pakistani batsmen – they had to try to judge the amount of spin and generate power at the same time. They struggled with that. Parkinson’s four overs were good for just 25 runs and he had Azam Khan stumped when the batsman tried, but failed, to knock him out of the ground.

Rashid was also in the wickets, clearing Shoaib Maqsood and Mohammad Rizwan, the former stumped from a ball that held his line, the latter caught brilliantly and threw out a full toss. In between, Rashid bowled with his usual control, using his full range of variations, including the ball going straight, to good effect. He got less than eight runs per over.

All in all, the English spinners did a great job of suffocating the same Pakistani team that had run rampant on Trent Bridge. Whether the roster of two frontline spinners and bowling Moeen will become more of a regular tactic for England remains to be seen. But since spin will almost certainly play an important role in the World Cup, this game was a useful exercise in conditions similar to those in that tournament.

At the beginning of this series, Morgan said he wanted to learn some new things in preparation for the World Cup. He must have learned a lot in the performance of the English spin trio today.

