IMG 2017 Football Team 20 College Football Signees: Where Are They Now?





While cleaning up some old files from my trusty Commodore 64, I came across a list of players from the 2017 IMG Academy football team. I found such a large number of players from one team signing with FBS teams as an anomaly, I used the list in my 2017 National Signing Day Recap. Re-inspecting the spreadsheet, I wondered, what happened to those guys? As most Crimson Tide fans know, two came to Tuscaloosa and one of them was drafted into the NFL. It just wasn’t the one we expected. Of the 20 players on the list, ten are in the NFL. For you who played high school football, can you imagine playing against ten future NFLers? Seven are still in the FBS and four in Power 5 schools. Below is that original list of updated bios. Name Pos stars Rank ht wt School Status Josh Kaindoho FROM 5 10 6’5″ 241 State of Florida CHIEFS 4th round 2021 Dylan Moses LB 5 13 6’2″ 225 Alabama JAGUARS undrafted free agent 2021 Cesar Ruiz OL 4 47 6’3″ 313 Michigan SAINTS 1st round 2020; nine starts Isaiah Pryor DB 4 63 6’2″ 195 Ohio State>Notre Dame Still at ND as a regular contributor/non-starter Grant Delpit DB 4 66 6’1″ 180 LSU BROWNS 2nd round 2020; suffered a tear in the Achilles tendon, missed the season Jhamon Ausbon WR 4 73 6’4″ 214 Texas A&M EAGLES; opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Went unwritten. #Life Choices Robert Hainsey OL 4 85 6’5″ 276 our lady BUCCANIERS 3rd round 2021 Jordan Anthony LB 4 108 6’1″ 220 Michigan>Troje After a year without football, switched to Troy. Kellen Mond QB 4 110 6’3″ 199 Texas A&M VIKINGS 3rd round 2021 Marcus Williamson DB 4 185 5’10” 175 Ohio State Still at OSU; became a first time starter in 2020. Santino Marchiol LB 4 337 6’3″ 223 Texas A&M>Arizona Left the A&M and made some wild baseless accusations about Jimbo Fisher’s staff on their way out. Fired from Arizona after a racist video surfaced. Arrested for assault. Kahlee “KJ” Hamler WR 4 338 5’9″ 152 Penn State BRONCOS 2nd round 2020; 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Tre McKitty TO 3 415 6’4″ 225 State of Florida > UGA CHARGERS 3rd round 2021 Emmanuel Greene WR 3 488 5’9″ 170 UCF>New Mexico starter at UNM Jack Camper TO 3 760 6’4″ 225 Michigan state appetizer at Sparty Dante Spaaco FROM 3 881 6’5″ 265 Colorado>State of Montana>Colorado Transferred from CU to MSU and back to CU. Outside football. Broc Bando OL 3 1081 6’4″ 279 Nebraska starter at Nebraska Elvis Hines DB 3 1682 5’10” 172 State of Kent starter at KSU Elijah Watson DT 2 2257 6’4″ 275 Miami(OH)>Juco>S.Illinois>Valdosta State Four schools in four years pretty much tell the story. Thomas Fletcher ATH 2 2527 6’1″ 215 Alabama PANTHERS 6th round Poll Who has the longest NFL career? 13% Kellen Mond, perfecting clipboard carrying. (16 votes)

37% Dylan Moses, I’m going to prove doubters wrong. (43 votes)

22% Grant Delpit, if healthy (26 votes)

26% Cesar Ruiz, OL have a long shelf life. (30 votes)

115 votes in total



Vote now



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2021/7/18/22582400/img-academy-2017-high-school-football-team-20-college-football-signees-where-are-they-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos