Adam Bobrow on his love for table tennis

The Voice of Table Tennis talks about his Olympic debut as a commentator in a candid conversation

Adam Bobrow is hilarious. Click on his YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/AdamBobrow) and the American who is the official ITTF commentator and popular worldwide as The Voice of Table Tennis, will bring a smile to your face with his videos featuring the biggest table tennis stars such as Ma Long and Lin Yun-Ju. Adam’s signature antics liven up the mood. The Tokyo Olympics will be his debut at the sports gala. The Telegraph caught up with the versatile Adam, who also has a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from the University of Southern California and has quite a few acting jobs to his name.

Adam Bobrow seems like a nice guy! Tell us the secret of your energy to start with… Secret no more! I am a very curious person. I like people and I like to learn. I’m outgoing, so I get a lot of energy from other people and people around me. I try to fill my life with the experiences I enjoy the most and table tennis plays a big part and I think that while not every experience is positive I try to see the positive side of things and the amount of time I spend on worry to limit things I can’t control. Tell us what attracted you to table tennis in the first place Well, my dad played with me from childhood, among other sports, and he made it super fun. The first time I played with a real racket with professional rubber that could actually spin the ball, the possibilities seemed endless. I realized you can really feel like a wizard making the ball bend around walls and all kinds of mind boggling tricks that seemed like magic. Did you play anything else as a child? Yes! Growing up in a sports family, I played baseball from the age of four, started playing football when I was five, and joined a basketball team when I was eight. I also played all three for my high school. I enjoyed playing tennis and hockey from time to time. I also played chess, a variety of board games, word games, and video games. But table tennis has remained a constant.

You are called ‘The Voice of Table Tennis’. Do you have any inspiration when it comes to the commentary? tons! I really enjoyed Vin Scully’s work growing up watching the Dodgers play baseball. I felt he had an excellent balance of storytelling and entertainment when needed, and informative insight to bring the viewer more into the game. I also don’t recall him ever saying anything negative about an athlete or discrediting anyone. I also found the enthusiasm and energy of many of the commentators in the NBA quite exciting. As a stand-up comedy fan and a stand-up comedian myself, I find that a little humor or entertainment can make almost anything fun or enjoyable. As long as it doesn’t distract from a moment, I think humor can add value. What do you pay attention to when commenting? Grab some water and a comfortable chair… I do my best to pronounce the names of the players correctly (or their preference) so that family and supporters from their country feel respected. From figuring out what nicknames can help fans around the world relate to a player whose name might be challenging to pronounce… I try to build character for the players, engage the fans and help them get emotionally involved with athletes, regardless of their native language. I want to help build stars in our sport. I believe that people should care about what and who they are watching… otherwise you can’t watch long and not be very involved. I also consider it my job to help create a rich context… to really find the underlying story and what really makes each match so important. This also requires me to do a lot of preparation and study the game, the athletes and constantly update myself and learn throughout the year. Getting to know the players and coaches as people and taking in all the information I can is an important part of ensuring that I am willing to help people understand the intricate details of the sport, while providing information and insight behind the screens. I also try not to talk about the play itself unless it really seems necessary or it’s a replay. There’s more… but these are some of the main things I’m thinking about.

Your humor is self-deprecating. Is that also a way to keep the pressure off? Ah. Well, I think life is quite fascinating and having fun is important. I’m far from perfect, have a lot to learn and I think if I take myself too seriously, I might be disappointed if I don’t have to be. Of course sometimes this still happens, but I think sometimes it can be avoided by learning to laugh or fooling yourself sometimes. Also, especially when you’re in the public eye, it’s very easy to be reminded if you ever get too proud. I think I’m just trying to pay attention to what I like about other people and how I feel when I behave a certain way and then try to do what feels right at the time. You should tell us about your colorful clothes… Certainly! It’s fun! Really! I feel great when I wear super colorful clothes. It also sends a message to others…usually that I’m friendly. I’d rather stand out than blend in or disappear. I also associate bright colors with life and health. Vibrant flowers, fruits, and many things in nature are often healthy and have a glow that shows they are alive and thriving. At night, in the city, when I see colorful lights, to me it is a sign of life, vibrancy and a buzzing energy that stimulates my senses and is a constant reminder that I am not alone. When I wear colorful clothes, I feel great. I hope that wherever I am or may be seen I can bring a positive, vibrant energy to the world. Who are the coolest TT players on the track? oh wow. That’s difficult. I like almost all the professional players I know and I think some players are especially nice, but often super focused when they are in competition. Cheng I-Ching, Manika Batra, Lubomir Pistej, Petrissa Solja, Patrick Franziska, Mattias Falck, Miyu Nagasaki, Masataka Morizono… honestly I could name a lot of players who are so much fun to be around. I think I really like my job because I’m surrounded by people who are so nice. What do you expect the Olympics to look like? This is my first Olympics and I expect it to be weird. From what I have read it will be very strict and controlled, very careful and unusual as I have not done any major events since the start of the pandemic. Normally I’m a social butterfly and excited like a kid in a candy store or a puppy in the back seat of a car with the windows down. I guess during the Olympics I won’t be nearly as sociable as usual or close to my friends who are pro players … but I love Japan and just the opportunity to promote table tennis on such a large scale fascinates me me huge. I also think that this year’s Olympics, especially table tennis, will have a lot of exciting and exciting competitions. I can’t wait to be a part of it. Do you have any memorable experiences from your days in India? Soooo much. Every time I go to India I have new amazing experiences and I have been to India five times. My first time in India I was there for a Sikh wedding and I stopped shaving for eight weeks and often wore a kurta… among other things to immerse myself. I went into a convenience store and this little girl in a bright orange sari opened the door for me. I said “thank you” and she gave me the biggest and warmest smile. It melted my heart. We took a picture together and I still have it. That girl is probably all grown up now. That same trip I learned to play cricket and bhangra dance at a Sikh wedding. I sweat through all my clothes… even though they are more chic than usual because it was a wedding. It was very nice. Do you sometimes miss playing professional table tennis a little longer? Just to be clear, I don’t consider myself a professional sport. I’ve competed all over the world and still do, but I play the game because I like to play it and not for the sole purpose of winning and losing, like any pro. While participating, my goal is to entertain people and promote the sport in innovative ways, associate the game and make it popular. If you ask me honestly, I have to accept that there is a huge gap between my level of play and that of the pros, but they all had a lot of fun creating interesting and light-hearted content around their lives and the game itself for a change . Tell us about your career in showbiz…. What have you enjoyed most so far? Well, it was a very interesting and valuable learning experience. Started with commercial work, then voiceover, TV and movies… most of my time as an actor was just driving through LA and Hollywood for auditions. On the rare occasions when I did get a job it was always exciting, but luckily I enjoyed the process of going to auditions, auditioning and meeting other actors and making friends. My favorite TV role was on a show called The Mullets and I played a dancing beatboxing party entertainer called “The One-Man Party Machine”. The concept was funny and the experience of performing it in front of a live TV studio audience was a real thrill. The audience liked the character so much that I was brought back for every other episode before the show came to an end.