Devin Williams injury, hopefully just a minor a





The Brewers have had plenty of injuries prior to the 2021 All-Star break, enough to be fair for an entire season. Still, the first announcement of a pitcher injury by the Brewers on Friday was arguably one of the most terrifying, at least in the beginning. Devin Williams last appeared in a game for Milwaukee before the break, pitching a scoreless inning of relief and giving up a single with a strikeout in a loss to the Reds on Sunday. It was his sixth goalless appearance in a row and 14th in 15 games. Williams remains one of the key parts of the team’s bullpen. So you can forgive Brewers fans for possibly imagining a nightmare scenario when Saturday’s news was announced by the team on social media. RHP Devin Williams placed on the 10-day injured list for right elbow discomfort. LHP Angel Perdomo recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/JbphItCnRN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 17, 2021 “Elbow discomfort” is never something you want to hear in regards to pitchers. Sure, such a relatively vague sentence could indicate something small, but it’s also not surprising if you immediately fear an injury involving Tommy John surgery. Fortunately for Milwaukee Brewers fans, it sounds like this Devin Williams injury news isn’t a worst-case scenario. Once the news of the Williams injury broke, there was hope that some clarity on the situation would follow. Fortunately, less than an hour after that announcement, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com took word from Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns that the IL action was more precautionary than anything. From David Stearns: “Devin reported some elbow pain after the game yesterday. He felt it while warming up. We had an MRI scan this morning as a precaution that showed no structural damage. … We do not expect a long-term absence and we will handle this with care.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 17, 2021 Williams emerged as one of the most dangerous pitchers in the league for the Brewers in 2020. With a minuscule 0.33 ERA and a 17.7 K/9, he won both NL Rookie of the Year and NL Reliever of the Year for a Milwaukee team that set a franchise record for the third consecutive time in the play- offs. After sustaining a shoulder injury during the off-season that delayed his spring start, Williams got off to a rocky start in 2021. He gave up four earned runs on three hits and five walks over his first four outings, earning a 9.82 ERA and final a short break from high leverage outings. But things looked much better for Williams. After his most recent scoreless outing, his ERA plunged below 3.00 (2.97) for the first time all season and he looked much more like the dominant force in the back of the bullpen as he did in 2020. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Reviewing The Brew team! Write for us! Any extended absence from Williams would be terrible news for a Brewers team once again with playoff ambitions. Thankfully, it sounds like things are leaning more towards a shorter IL stint for one of the best pitchers in the game.

