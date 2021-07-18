CEC election heats up amid Crickets AGM as tension lingers after CEO Tumult firest

Cricket’s AGM is usually a glitzy affair. (Photo by Patrick Bolger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The ICC’s extravagance for the suits and ties closed on Sunday with its AGM amid Zoom’s new normal — a far cry from the days when crickets met power brokers at glamorous venues where some of them chained to their hair at night. glitzy hotels bar were found .

The pandemic has put an end to that kind of chatter, although there is a lot of campaigning going on for the three associate member positions up for grabs in the all-important Chief Executives Committee (CEC) election, which has implications for the ongoing power struggle on the board.

As with local governments, there has been a push and a pullover where power is controlled by the board or administration. It is clear that the real power of crickets lies in the board which consists of the chairmen of the 12 full members, three associate directors, an independent director and the chairman.

As we have seen throughout the Manu Sawhney saga, the recently fired director of the International Cricket Council (ICC), who did not endear himself to the powerful nations of crickets, the influence lies with the administration, especially the big three nations. from India, England and Australia.

There is a feeling that India in particular wanted to regain control after former chairman Shashank Manohar along with his deputy Imran Khwaja curtailed the power of the big threes in the wake of their robbery of cricket in 2014.

An emboldened India led by the hungry duo of Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly was able to win over their favorite presidential candidate Greg Barclay against Singapore’s Khwaja in last year’s controversial presidential election.

Moreover, the brash Sawhney, who was commercially focused on pumping crickets rather than just filling the deep pockets of the big three, has now disappeared in what he describes as a witch hunt.

It was the elephant in the room at the AGM and the silence on the matter is telling. The saga has underscored the divisions on the board that still exist more than ever, even though in the end no one stood in the way of Barclays’ decision to fire Sawhney, which has since appealed – according to sources – and this ugly spat appears getting caught up in lawyers’ bickering.

There is tension in the board of directors, even distrust from some, with only a handful of directors having access to the PwC report that fueled the demise of Sawhneys until just hours before the fateful emergency meeting when it was distributed to the entire board, according to sources.

It all adds to the intrigue over the developments of the CEC, which is seen as a stepping stone for Associate Chiefs to get on the board. The CEC is believed to promote and develop cricket worldwide, while governing and regulating the sport at an international level.

For Associate Chiefs, it is highly coveted to join the CEC and gain influence in the boardrooms. Those on the board will also want to build relationships with them to develop loyalty.

There are 11 candidates for the three positions. Incumbents Bashir Ansasiira (Uganda), Vanuatus Mark Stafford and Sumod Damodar of Botswana are set to return to the fray.

I have been informed that the other candidates Rashpal Bajwa (Canada), Umair Butt (Denmark), Greg Campbell (PNG), Kelum Asanka Perera (Italy), Betty Timmer (Netherlands), Mubashshir Usmani (UAE), Rudie Van Vuuren (Namibia) to be. ), Eisa Y Al-Yaqoub (Qatar).

The vote, which will run from July 19-23, will take place via the ICC’s secret weighted system, with voters from 40 associate members and five regional representatives (America, Asia, Europe, East Asia-Pacific and Africa) electing three each. . candidates in order of preference.

Newly elected CEC members are given a term of two years.

Unsurprisingly, the three incumbents have the insides with newcomer Ansasiira, who defeated the well-known Timmer in a by-election earlier this year after impressing colleagues in his brief stint in the role.

Timmer’s candidacy, who stepped down as chairman of the Netherlands in April, caught the attention of those who believe she is more interested in developing the Netherlands than working for the larger Associates cause, according to sources.

It’s a theme that’s looming in the background and threatening to splinter the Associates, highlighted by a potential coup by 10 high-level Associate countries that have expressed their desire to have 50% of the representation available to Associate members on the board and CEC .

Currently they don’t have one, but the field for the CEC elections is full of candidates from these countries. Canada, PNG, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Qatar are part of these top-performing associated countries and are eager to gain more influence among cricket power brokers.

According to insiders following the developments, the well-regarded Usmani (UAE) and Canadas Bajwa are believed to be the most likely to take over the incumbents.

USA Cricket chief Iain Higgins is not contesting and his absence has caused a stir. With the ICC determined that cricket in the US will become a long-coveted potential cricket gold mine, it was believed that Higgins and US cricket president Paraag Marathe would begin to ascend to these powerful positions in the CEC and the board.

San Francisco 49ers executive vice president Marathe, who is still learning the ropes of cricket, did not raise his hand for the board election late last year.

Some insiders believe Higgins, a former ICC chief operations officer, could be in the mix to replace Sawhney. His intent is unknown, although there is a belief that he is determined to get through a potentially momentous stint in US cricket, poised for a defining decade.

Still, Higgins’ absence from the CEC race has fueled speculation that he could return to the ICC.

With the widespread innuendo typical of elections everywhere, this race is heated amid high stakes.