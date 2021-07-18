ESPN Ignores Former LSU Football WR Justin Jefferson





Former LSU football wide receiver Justin Jefferson was massively snubbed by ESPN this week. ESPN Revealed Their Top 10 NFL Players at every position this week and they somehow forgot to include Jefferson in the top 10 wide receivers in the league. Jefferson, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the Minnesota Vikings’ 22 overall pick, had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a wide receiver. The Louisiana native played in all 16 games for the Tigers in 2020, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Former LSU football WR Justin Jefferson is easily a top 10 WR Jefferson finished his rookie season as the No. 3 wide receiver in receiving yards, behind only Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins (tight end Travis Kelce was also ahead of Jefferson in receiving yards). Those numbers alone should be enough to put Jefferson in the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL. After all, it was good enough for Diggs (No. 3 in ESPN rankings) and Hopkins (No. 2 in ESPN rankings). But when you consider that Jefferson was a rookie and put up those kinds of numbers? That’s completely ridiculous not to include him in the top 10. Jefferson is clearly on his way to becoming a top 2-3 wide receiver in the NFL. He’s only going to get better from here on (and imagine if he had a better quarterback situation…sorry Kirk Cousins). Somehow, Titans wide receiver AJ Brown came in at number 10 on the list. Brown played in 14 games and finished with 325 fewer receiving yards than Jefferson in 2020. I’m not sure I understand why Brown is a better choice than Jefferson. Maybe it’s because the critics didn’t expect Jefferson to be this good so soon. Either way, it doesn’t really matter. Because it is extremely clear that Jefferson is an elite wide receiver who will terrorize opponents for a long time to come.

