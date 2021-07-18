Nick Foligno likely to sign with Minnesota Wild





WhenNick Folignoleft the Columbus Blue Jackets on the NHL Trade Deadline this season, traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, many expected him to return to the team this off-season. Columbus captain since 2015, Foligno has strong ties to the organization and the city, enough that the veteran striker was expected to re-sign with the rebuilding club. Although Foligno is technically owned by the Maple Leafs until July 28 and is now able to negotiate with the Seattle Kraken after being exposed in the Expansion Draft, this was the expected path of his off-season and the expectation remained that it will return. would end in Columbus. Not so fast, says Bally Sports Andy Strickland. If there was another team that could seduce Columbus’s Foligno, it would be the Minnesota Wild, where his brotherMarcus Folignois a core player and signed on a long-term basis, not to mention protected from the Expansion Draft. That seems to be exactly what he thinks. Strickland reports that there is a “high probability” that Foligno will join his brother in Minnesota when the free agent market opens next week. Foligno, 33, is a rugged, hardworking striker who wins puck fights and attacks for the net. Even as he got older, Foligno’s attack remained consistent throughout his career, scoring between 0.4 and 0.65 points per game in 12 of his 13 full NHL seasons (the only exception being a 0.92 PPG variance in 2014-15). Foligno is also a smart, experienced leader, both in the locker room and on the ice. Foligno could help make up for the recent departure of old Wild leadersRyan SuterandZach Parise,even replacing Parise’s middle six winger role. The fit makes sense for a Minnesota team looking to take a step forward next season after a major turnaround in 2020-21.

