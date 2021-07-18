Nigerias Aruna Makes Top 15 Table Tennis Seeding – Channels Television





Team Nigeria Captain of the Tokyo Olympics, Quadri Aruna has been named among the top 15 seeded players in the men’s singles table tennis which starts on Friday, July 23 in Japan. 65 players will compete in men’s singles and as he is the highest-rated African in the world, Aruna is in 15th place behind Frenchman Simon Gauzy. The Nigerian is considered one of the star players to watch out for in table tennis. He hopes to surpass his quarterfinal in Rio 2016 in Japan. Qualified for Tokyo based on his world rankings, Aruna will face his opponent in the first round when the draws take place this week with Egypt’s Omar Assar as 28th seeded, while Aruna’s compatriot Olajide Omotayo is 49th seeded in men’s singles. In the women’s singles, six-time African champion, Egypts Dina Meshref is placed 19th, while Nigerias Offiong Edem is placed 53rd among the 70 athletes competing in the women’s singles. The record-breaking Olufunke Oshonaike, who appears on the gams for the seventh time, is placed 60th. Meanwhile, China’s Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng have been revealed as the top placed entries for the men’s and women’s singles categories. 24-year-old Fan Zhendong, who makes his first appearance on the Olympic podium in Tokyo, is making an offer to become the sixth Chinese player to take home gold in men’s singles. Meanwhile, fellow fan compatriot and defending champion Ma Long, who has been named as the number two seed, is trying to recapture the magic of five years ago as he defends his highly coveted title at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Third-placed 18-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto is sure to turn heads as the advancing teen tries to guide Japan to a historic first gold medal in the category. Brazil’s Hugo Calderano and Lin Yun-Ju from Chinese Taipei have also been named fourth and fifth seed in men’s singles, ahead of Sweden’s Mattias Falck, London 2012 bronze medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov and fellow German icon Timo Boll. In the Japanese capital, a new women’s singles champion will be crowned with all eyes on two Chinese debutants as the country strives to win nine gold medals in a row. Top seed Chen Meng tops the list, with Sun Yingsha taking the immediate position below. China is also leading the way in both the men’s team and women’s team events, with the sporting powerhouse pursuing a fourth gold medal in a row in both categories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelstv.com/2021/07/18/tokyo-olympics-nigerias-aruna-makes-top-15-table-tennis-seeding/

