Red Sox vs. Yankees – Game Recap – July 17, 2021

NEW YORK — After a long night and a shortened game that was interrupted several times, the New York Yankees have finally won against Boston this season.

Gerrit Cole struckout 11 batters and the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 3-1 in a game that was called off after six innings due to heavy rain on Saturday.

Gary Snchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homeruns in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura (4-1) as the Yankees defeated their old rivals in eight meetings for the first time this year. It was their first win over Boston in nine attempts since September 19.

I thought it was a big win, Cole said. I thought from the seven defeats so far, there were a few games we were in, maybe we could have even finished with a W.”

Cole (10-4) followed up Saturday’s 129-pitch shutout in Houston by giving up one run and five basehits in a complete six-inning game. His seventh double-digit strikeout game this season came almost three weeks after he gave up three home runs to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

He leaned on a little bit of everything, Boone said. I thought his fastball got really, really strong as the outing went on.

The game started 52 minutes late due to a weather delay, although it was not raining and the tarpaulin was not placed on the pitch.

We started the game knowing there was rain in the area, plate umpire Jeff Nelson told a pool reporter. There was no 100% prediction of what was going to happen anyway.

The game was also halted before the Yankees took a 3-1 lead when a fan threw a ball to Boston, exiting fielder Alex Verdugo and hitting him in the back.

“It felt like it was aimed at me and it doesn’t suit me well,” Verdugo said.

Verdugo started yelling at fans and was stopped by first base coach Tom Goodwin. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his players off the field and the game resumed after an argument with umpires at the Boston dugout.

This is just a game, Cora said. It’s a game. It’s not life and death and it’s not this drama and the fact that people come to the stadium and they decided to throw a baseball (to) one of the players, I was shocked that that happened.”

Verdugo said he threw the ball in the stands to a young Red Sox fan, but a Yankees fan intercepted it and threw it back onto the field, hitting Verdugo.

It’s awful, embarrassing, unacceptable, said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

There were also four delays for repeat reviews and another interruption when Nelson took a 96 mph fastball from Cole off his mask in the sixth. Nelson was attended to by a Yankees coach and remained in the game after a few minutes.

While Nelson was being checked, the rain increased significantly and Cole paced up the hill.

The game was delayed for the second time by rain, moments after Cole took the mound for the seventh and called after a 54-minute delay with lightning and heavy showers.

It got pretty bad there at the end, Boone said. I eventually walked away with Gerrit and just looked at the referees, what are we doing? And actually being outside was not good.

Snchez broke a 1-all tie with his 16th homer, and the call was confirmed via replay review after a fan on the right field seats appeared to reach over the wall. Torres made it 3-1 with his first homer since June 5.

DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI-single for the Yankees, who were eliminated in the first 13 innings of the series.

The rain started when Rougned Odor batted in the first inning and was hit by a pitch when Nathan Eovaldi appeared to have trouble getting hold of the ball.

Eovaldi gave up one run and two hits in five innings. He struckout seven and walked one.

Eovaldi lost his no-hit bid on his 80th pitch when Greg Allen roped an elevated 98 mph fastball into the right-center hole for a double in the fifth. Allen scored when LeMahieu singled to the left, but Eovaldi escaped by eliminating Giancarlo Stanton for the third time.

Christian Arroyo hit an RBI single in the second for the Red Sox.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale threw a bullpen two days after throwing in a game for the first time since Tommy John’s surgery on March 30, 2020. Sale threw 39 pitches in three scoreless innings for the FCL Red Sox and will make his next rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Portland. SS Xander Bogaerts (painful left wrist) was kept out of the lineup, but is expected to play Sunday night.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino was scheduled to face hitters, but it was postponed due to rain. Severino will face hitters on Sunday and could start a drug addiction contract soon. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and his return was delayed due to a groin injury he sustained on June 12 while in rehab. RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain), who has thrown from 120 feet, could throw a bullpen by the end of next week. OR Clint Frazier (dizziness) sees an eye doctor on Monday. … LF Tim Locastro got out after the first inning and an MRI showed a torn ACL. He injured his knee when he hit the wall in foul territory to catch a flyout from Verdugo.

NEXT ONE

LHP Martn Prez (7-5, 4.04 ERA) starts for Boston against RHP Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90) in the series final Sunday night.

——