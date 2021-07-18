Full preview and best bets for The Hundred

Richard Mann’s outright preview for the inaugural edition of The Hundred dissects the eight squads in detail and lands firmly on the side of Northern Superchargers.

A year later than planned, the inaugural edition of The Hundred kicks off on Wednesday, when Oval Invincibles present Manchester Originals live on Sky Sports Cricket and BBC Two. The England and Wales Cricket Board has invested huge resources, as well as its reputation, on The Hundred and despite the apathy of many towards him, this competition is a gamble that the ECB really has to pay. Politics aside and a string of high profile shots due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this tournament promises glitz and glamor and plenty of big names. It may be difficult to emulate the Indian Premier League, but it is meant to be seen by all, with a strong international flavor still expected, along with much of the domestic white ball talent winning from the recent ODI series from Pakistan. While The Hundred is clearly an attempt at changing the wildly successful T20 format, there are some minor differences, with the 100-ball innings (16.4 overs) starting with a 25-ball power play where only two fielders out of 30 -yard can be. circle. Each bowler can throw a maximum of 20 balls, with five or ten consecutive throws to be bowled by the same bowler. There will be a change of ends every 10 balls.

The Hundred Explained 100 balls per turn

Switch sides after 10 balls

Bowlers must deliver five or ten consecutive balls

Each bowler can deliver up to 20 balls per game

A 25-ball power play at the start of each innings

During the power play, two fielders are allowed outside the initial 30 yards circle

As for betting, the possibility of continued good weather in the coming weeks, coupled with the ECB’s desperation to start the competition in style, should see cricket played on some good pitches circled by inviting borders. Entertainment will be the buzzword for the next few days as new audiences get the five-star treatment in an effort to win over potential fans. As always, those who wear the most expensive suits at the ECB will see the best way there by fours and sixs and while the old school may not like it much, that word again entertainment will definitely continue to be the order of the day with big hits and high scores. While there is a risk that teams may initially struggle to adapt to this slightly shorter format, many of the players shown have massive franchise experience, while others took the T10 in Dubai a few months ago, and those experiences suggest that there aren’t many excuses on that point. If, as expected, the prepared fields are in order, beware of bowlers.

An early look at the respective squads has yielded interesting and frustrating reading in equal measure, given the number of international shootings in recent weeks, and the possibility that England’s Test stars will now miss the majority of the competition to take part in a bio -safe bubble ahead of the India series would be a hammer blow to the competition.

Strong impact wrench for Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes would be such a loss, but NORTHERN SUPERCHAGRERS still have an excellent group of players on paper, many who have helped Yorkshire to be very successful this summer. Vitality Blast and the Leeds-based outfit rate the best bet on the real market. Even without Stokes, the Superchargers will still boast the likes of Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth and Chris Lynn in a terrifying top order that will be backed by the excellent Harry Brook; 485 runs and counts Blast this year with an average of 80.83. Brook is another young English batsman who seems ready for international cricket and he will see this tournament as another opportunity to shine a light on this name. At the opposite stage of their respective careers, the aforementioned du Plessis and Lynn have seen and done just about everything in franchise cricket and the former amassed 320 runs from just seven IPL matches in the spring before the Indian showpiece was delayed. Add Jordan Thomson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and John Simpson and the percussion has depth to suit the mix of youthful talent and experience, while the bowling is strong in the spin department with Adil Rashid and Callum Parkinson along with Afghan star Mujeeb Ur Rahman . The pace shares look good too, with Durham speedster Brydon Carse getting the chance to further improve his reputation after making a big impression for England in the recent ODI series against Pakistan. He could go bowling with David Willey, although Matthew Fisher remains an excellent prospect if his body holds up and he will push hard for selection.

Overall, the Superchargers appear to be a strong, well-rounded outfit and head coach Darren Lehmann will enjoy his return to Headingley, the stage of so much of the success he enjoyed in his playing days. With the prospect of Stokes returning for the final, if the Superchargers get this far, there’s a lot to love and 8/1 seems worth taking. The rivalry between roses lives on It would be ironic if the biggest threat to the Superchargers came from Manchester Originals, as it had been expected that the rivalry between old roses would be put on the back burner for a few weeks and the Old Trafford outfit their presence on the back burner. the very last. They may not see much of Jos Buttler, but the percussion can still call on Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Sam Hain and Joe Clarke, the last few more good hitters who will have deserved international ambitions. Lockie Ferguson makes sure the bowling has pace, Steve Finn experience and Matt Parkinson spin. A strong Originals squad laden with talent will see the North more than holding their own in the first year at The Hundreds, while Birmingham Phoenix will certainly be well led by Moeen Ali in much the same way as Worcestershire Rapids, and this is one other team that talent enough. Much will depend on a potentially destructive opening partnership between Liam Livingstone and Finn Allen, but Ali remains a class act in this format and he excelled at number three in the IPL. When that trio fires, the Phoenix can turn out to be a handful for everyone, and Ali and Imran Tahir are two cunning operators with the ball. Tempo is provided by Adam Milne.

There is similar quality in the Trent Rockets list, namely Alex Hales, Rashid Khan and Dawid Malan, but while they will certainly draw on the experience of many of Nottinghamshire’s successful Blast artists, they may find that they are too few of their star names trust. I can’t seem to get too excited about London Spirit, I’m looking forward to seeing more of Perth Scorcher’s hit man Josh Inglis given the impact he’s already made in England this summer. Eoin Morgan will lead with his usual flair, but he may not have enough quality at his disposal to take on a strong title challenge. The Curran Brothers’ presence for everyone I’m a huge fan of Sam in white-ball cricket may not be enough to propel Oval Invincibles to victory, with batting likely relying heavily on Jason Roy and Sam Billings. Colin Ingram would have been a smart addition a few years ago, but whether his time is up or not will play a big part in determining the fate of his franchise. Archer leads strong attack from Southern Brave With Jofra Archer reportedly on track to make his comeback from injury in this league, there’s quite a bit to like about Southern Brave on paper, not least a really well-balanced attack that will see Archer connect with his good friend Chris Jordan and Sussex teammate Tymal Mills. Danny Briggs no longer practices in Sussex, but his presence means that this bowling unit isn’t all about pace, and Craig Overton will add something new. The hitting may be a little on the light side by comparison, but Devon Conways’ stock is constantly rising, while James Vince could hardly get into better shape in the tournament. In fact, he might play too well as far as Southern Brave, as a recall to Englands Test team next month is not out of the question. Should Vince be available everywhere, and South African Quinton de Kock doing his thing at the top of the order, Southern Brave could be real title contenders, less Welsh Fire who has plenty of punching power, seemingly at the cost of enough dangerous bowling options. Published at 2140 BST on 18/07/21