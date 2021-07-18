It’s easy to get excited about the 2021 attack line





I know I’m not alone when I say that Mel Tucker’s Chris Kapilovic hiring was one of my favorites last year. Michigan State football needed a lot of offensive help and he was the right man for the job. For years, the state of Michigan had a strong offensive line, but then it deteriorated in Mark Dantonio’s final seasons. It went from producing NFL talent like Jack Conklin, Donavon Clark, Brian Allen and Jack Allen to one of the worst units in college football in just a few years. The regression was felt hard as the Spartans failed to produce 1,000-yard rushers, quarterbacks were always running for their lives (Brian Lewerke), and it was close to the bottom of the Big Ten in total yards, scoring for years. As of about 2018-20, the state of Michigan had one of the worst crimes in the country. Kapilovic hopes to change that and what he will bring back in 2021 is intriguing. The sophomore offensive line coach for Michigan State has AJ Arcuri, JD Duplain, Blake Bueter, Nick Samac, Matt Carrick, Matt Allen and Kevin Jarvis all back with starting experience and he brings in Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst who 247Sport ranked one of the top 150 transfers in the country for 2021. Geno VanDeMark, Ethan Boyd, Brandon Baldwin and Kevin Wigenton also come in with the 2021 class as a solid group to add to Dallas Fincher from the 2020 class and Spencer Brown from 2019. The talent is there. Kapilovic has a chance to use his magic for Michigan State football While the talent is there, the coaching wasn’t quite where it was supposed to be for a few years before the new staff came to East Lansing and this is the perfect opportunity for Kapilovic to use his magic. If he makes this unit one of the top 6-7 in the Big Ten for 2021, he deserves all the credit. Because if Michigan State’s offensive line improves dramatically from where it’s been since about 2016, the Spartans could also have an attack in the top half of the Big Ten. All success runs through the attack line. The run game has the pieces with Kenneth Walker III, Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner and the passing attack should be solid with Anthony Russo or Payton Thorne in the middle and Jayden Reed, Ricky White, Jalen Nailor, Tre Mosley, CJ Hayes, Ian Stewart, Christian Fitzpatrick, Kameron Allen, Trenton Gillison, Terry Lockett and Maliq Carr as their targets. As the offensive line improves, the pieces are in place for MSU to have great success.

