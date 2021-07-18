Coco Gauff misses Olympics due to positive COVID test: what does this mean for the US team?





Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old American tennis star, will not make the trip to Tokyo to compete in the 2021 Olympics. On Sunday, Gauff, the number 23 player in the world, shared on her Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more opportunities for me to make this a reality in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA good luck and safe matches for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family,” Gauff wrote in the message. MORE: Why Roger Federer won’t play in Tokyo 2021 Olympics News of Gauff’s positive test comes just a day after the Olympics announced that an athlete in the Olympic village had tested positive for the coronavirus. The US Olympics roster now features No. 15 Jennifer Brady, No. 27 Jessica Pegula and No. 35 Alison Riske, along with doubles-only players Nicole Melichar and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. American top women Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams both chose not to play. In a similar situation, Australia lost one of its top tennis players when Alex de Minaur had to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test. Australia didn’t replace him in singles, but did bring Max Purcell onto the roster and join John Peers in doubles. MORE: Why did Bianca Andreescu pull out of the Olympics? With only a few days to go, Team USA must now sort out the doubles situation. Brady, Pegula and Riske will be the singles representatives of the team. Gauff was also paired with Melichar in doubles and Pegula is currently paired with Mattek-Sands; Brady or Riske could take the pairing with Melichar for the doubles competition if the USA can’t replace Gauff before the games start. Brady is the number 66 doubles player in the world, while Riske is number 35.

