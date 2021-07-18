Hall of Famer and Olympic Medalist Fedorov Named CSKA Moscow Head Coach





Sergei Fedorov, a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Hall of Fame and two-time Olympic medalist, has taken over as head coach of Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club CSKA Moscow. This will be Fedorov’s first coaching role and he will take over from Igor Nitkin, who has held the position since June 2020. Fedorov began his playing career with CSKA, before playing 18 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL). He is best known for a 13-year stint with the Detroit Red Wings. During that time, Fedorov helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup three times. In 1994, he also became the first Russian player to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. Sergei Fedorov is most famous for his 13 years with the Detroit Red Wings Getty Images Fedorov spent another five years in the NHL after leaving the Wings in 2003 to play for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals. He scored 483 goals and 696 assists in 1,248 NHL games before concluding his career with three years with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. At the international level, Fedorov won the Ice Hockey World Championship three times – twice with the Soviet Union, once with Russia. The star center also won a silver medal in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and a bronze in Salt Lake City 2002 in Russian colors. In 2016, Fedorov was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame – a year after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Hockey Hall of Fame, in Toronto, is now the permanent residence of the IIHF Hall of Fame. Since his retirement, Fedorov has also served as general manager of CSKA and is a member of the IIHF Ethics and Integrity Committee. CSKA led the Western Conference in the 2020-2021 season and won the Continental Cup for the best record in the regular season for the third consecutive season, but lost the Gagarin Cup final 4-2 to Avangard Omsk.

