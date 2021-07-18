Formation of the All-India Olympic Committee





The All-India Olympic Committee was founded in 1923. The trails were held in February, months before the 1924 Paris Olympics. This time they sent seven athletes for athletics and six for tennis. The tennis contingent included Nora Polley and Mehri Tata, the first women to represent India at the Olympics. India at the Olympics, Part 1, 1900 Paris: Norman Pritchard, India’s First-Ever Olympian. Also read | India at the Olympics, part 4, 1928 Amsterdam: India wins its first Olympic medal in field hockey Polley lost both the singles and mixed doubles (to Sydney Jacob) in the first round. Tata, who played tennis in a sari, was paired up with Mohammad Sleem. The duo got a bye in the first round and gave a walkover in the second, leaving Tata out of the game. Unfortunately, India put on an ordinary show. Of the runners, Pala Singh reached the semi-finals of both the 1,500m and 5,000m, but did not make it to the final. Dalip Singh finished third in the semifinals of the long jump. Mahadeo Singh was 29th in the marathon. The others fared worse. Also read | Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Beds in village made of cardboard, Paul Chelimo claims it was done to avoid intimacy Not that India did much better at tennis. Of the four entrants in the men’s singles, Jacob reached the quarter-finals, where he faced France’s Jean Borotra, who had won Wimbledon that same year. Borotra won in four sets. India at the Olympics, part 2, 1920 Antwerp: India’s first official contingent at the summer games. Of the two men’s doubles, Syed Mohammed Hadi and Donald Rutnam also reached the quarterfinals. They lost in straight sets to Borotra and Rene Lacoste. Lacoste would win Wimbledon in 1925 and is also known for the tennis t-shirt brand (and the famous crocodile logo) which he launched in 1929. Of the Indian Olympians, Hadi was also adept at hockey, football, table tennis, chess and polo. In 1934/35 he became the first to score 100 in the Ranji Trophy, playing an unofficial test against the itinerant Australians of 1935/36.

